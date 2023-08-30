Colvin Ph.D. ’99, LaMoreaux ’01 to Discuss Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Workforce

Alex Colvin, Ph.D. ’99, Dean of the School of Industrial and Labor Relations, and Nickle LaMoreaux ’01, IBM Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, will discuss how the artificial intelligence revolution may impact the future of workers, employers and consumers at a Sept. 7 event.

Colvin, the Kenneth F. Kahn ’69 Dean and the Martin F. Scheinman ’75, M.S. ’76 Professor of Conflict Resolution at the ILR School, focuses on employment dispute resolution in both his teaching and research. He particularly emphasizes procedures in nonunion workplaces and the impact of the legal environment on organizations.

Nickle LaMoreaux leads IBM’s global HR team. She has supported IBM’s business growth through leadership development, talent acquisition, performance management and skill building.

New artificial intelligence outlets such as ChatGPT sparked controversy among professors and students at their inception. Some Cornell professors expressed concern with the chatbot’s potential to spread misinformation, while students shared their excitement and qualms about the program with The Sun in January.

The ILR event will be held virtually at 11 a.m., where Colvin and LaMoreaux plan to explore AI and its impact on IBM. In particular, the seminar will highlight events leading up to IBM’s investment in AI within HR, how AI is increasing productivity and cost savings at IBM and the convergence of consumer-grade experiences.

Professors in the ILR school have also researched topics related to AI and the future of work, which will be addressed along with topics such as an increased circular emphasis on data science.

Colvin and LaMoreaux will also discuss how AI technologies create business value with data-driven culture, how IBM utilizes AI for their business needs and how a deepened data science focus has enriched the ILR undergraduate curriculum.