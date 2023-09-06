Cayuga Nation Begins Partnership with Ludovico Sculpture Trail

The Cayuga Nation announced a partnership with the Ludovico Sculpture Trail on Aug. 24, in which they will fund tree trimming efforts, helping ensure the overall safety for trail visitors and preserve the aesthetics of the trail itself. In return, the trail will add sculptures depicting the history of the Cayuga Nation with the intention to serve as a tribute to its heritage and connection to the land.

Located near the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the National Women’s Hall of Fame, the Ludovico Sculpture Trail is a 0.9 mile hiking and biking trail located along the Seneca-Cayuga Canal in Seneca Falls. The Trail was founded by Wilhelmina Pusmucans through a land donation from Frank and Julia Ludovico.

“Our collaboration aims to enhance the Ludovico Sculpture Trail’s natural beauty, strengthen our relationship with the Seneca Falls community, and share the story of the Gayogohó:nǫ˺

people’s history through art,” said Clint Halftown, the federal representative for the Cayuga Nation, in an interview with The Sun. “We believe these initiatives will be a source of pride for all who call Seneca Falls home.”

The trail is lined with a collection of sculptures, providing opportunities for artists to explore historic and contemporary issues of society, according to its mission statement.

“A goal of the Cayuga Nation is to establish collaborative alliances with local organizations dedicated to enhancing the overall quality of life within and around the Cayuga Nation Reservation,” wrote Lauren Maltese, public relations and communications manager for the Cayuga Nation, in an email to The Sun. “This extends beyond the betterment of our Nation’s citizens, it includes a broader commitment to improving the quality of life for the local population.”

Maltese said the Cayuga Nation intends to build relationships with the surrounding communities as they further embrace their long history in the Finger Lakes region.

“Given the growing willingness of neighboring municipalities to engage with our Nation and acknowledge the Cayuga Nation as a federally recognized sovereign entity, it remains our intention to be good neighbors and continue engaging with the local communities,” Maltese said.

Nia Perry ’25 is a Sun contributor. She can be reached at [email protected].