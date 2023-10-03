Men’s Golf Finishes Seventh Overall at Columbia Invitational

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This past weekend, Cornell golf traveled to Lake Placid Club in Lake Placid, New York to face Columbia and nine other teams at the Columbia Autumn Invitational. Despite four golfers placing in the top 20 of the 60-man field, the team fell a few spots after taking third overall in this same invitational just a year ago.

Freshman Victor Stollinger finished in ninth place overall after carding 216 over the course of the invite. Another freshman, Tyler Debusschere, finished in 12th place, rising 14 spots after the end of the round on Saturday. This is Debusschere’s second time placing in the top 20 of an invitational this season after a ninth place finish at the Cornell Invitational on Sept. 10-11.

Rounding out the top four were juniors Jackson Debusschere and Tyler Zimmer, who tied for 19th place. Both upperclassmen carded 220 over the weekend to secure their spots in the top 20.



At the end of two rounds on Saturday night, the Red was in eighth place, and the strong showing of the Cornell contingent helped inch the Red up one spot, ending the invitational in seventh. Cornell carded for a combined 881 over the two-day tournament.

The team wraps up its fall season this weekend at the Bucknell Invitational in Lewisburg, PA, from Sunday, Oct. 8 to Tuesday, Oct. 11. Last season, the team placed seventh overall at this invitational.