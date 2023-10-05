Record-Breaking Week for No. 20 Field Hockey Against Lehigh and Colgate

When Cornell field hockey (7-3, 2-1 Ivy) jumped into the top 20 of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association national rankings at No. 20 on Thursday, Sept. 26, its highest ranking since 2014, it was a sign that more records were about to be broken over the next few games.

On Friday, the newly minted No. 20 Cornell traveled down to New Jersey to take on defending Ivy champions Princeton, who were coming in on a ten-game conference winning streak. The Tigers (4-5, 2-0 Ivy) came out strong, with Cornell having to rally back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime and then eventually a shootout. The Red was unable to convert in the shootout, giving the defending Ivy Champions the close win, 3-2.

Looking to bounce back to its winning ways, Cornell returned home to take on Lehigh (8-3, 2-0 Patriot) on Sunday. The Mountain Hawks may have scored first, but it was all Red after, with Cornell scoring three consecutive goals to take the 3-1 lead in the middle of the third. Lehigh responded with one more goal, to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Red put the final nail in the coffin with a goal in the final six minutes by junior forward Sarah Rogalski.

Senior defender/midfielder Caroline Ramsey became the all-time leading scorer in program history with her goal and two assists in the game, for a total of a career 101-points, also becoming the first player in program history to hit the century mark. She passed Krysten Mayers ’18 who held the record with 99 points.

Already the program leader in goals scored, Ramsey added three more to her name in Cornell’s 12-4 rout of the Colgate Raiders (3-7, 0-2 Patriot) on Tuesday evening. The 12 goals scored tied an Ivy record and set a new school record for the amount of goals and points scored in a single game. Sophomore forward Grace Leahy and freshman forward Ashley Plzak also scored hat tricks to help the Red to the high-scoring win. With three goals and one assist during the game, Ramsey now has 39 points on the season, one short of tying the single-season points record she set in 2021.

Building on the momentum, the team will take on Ivy-rival Yale at home on Saturday at noon at Marsha Dodson Field. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.