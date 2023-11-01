CUPD: Report of Armed Individual Near Campus Unfounded 

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Cornell Police published a crime alert on Nov. 1 at 11:12 a.m. reporting the sighting of an individual displaying a pistol near campus at 9:44 a.m.

The incident occurred at the 600 block of University Avenue near a couple of fraternity houses, the Redbud Cooperative house, the Cornell Veterans House and the Roitman Chabad Center. The Sun verified that there was no known direct threat to the center or the surrounding buildings.

The suspect was described as wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie. The suspect reportedly left in an unknown direction. CUPD is still investigating the incident in the area.

“Cornell and Ithaca City Police arrived on the scene and actively searched for the suspect. The search has been completed and the report is unfounded at this time,” the report said. “Police are still investigating and remain in the area. … Do not approach.”

The report encouraged community members to report suspicious activity to Public Safety Communications at 607-255-111 or 911.