Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Dominate St. Bonaventure to Secure Second Straight Win

Both the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams picked up victories against St. Bonaventure on Saturday, Nov. 4 to push their records to 2-0 on the season. The men’s side racked up 146 points to the Bonnies’ 86, while the women finished with 149 points compared to St. Bonaventure’s 89.

The men opened up the meet with a win in the 400-Yard Medley Relay, with freshman Connor Brow, sophomore Pietro Ubertalli and juniors Joseph Gurski and Jack Banks clinching the win with a time of 3:20.93.

The women’s 400-Yard Medley Relay saw the Red not only win the event, but also finish with a team in second place. Seniors Marie Williams, Amy Wu, Emilie Boisrenoult and Priscilla Wongso took home the victory with a time of 3:54.67, while freshmen Hojung Yoon and Chloe Addiego, and sophomores Audrey Holden and Kate Li recorded a 3:58.75.

Following the relay, the Red finished first and second in the 400-Yard Men’s IM, with freshmen Julian Correa and Haihan Xu taking the top spots.

Cornell also padded the leaderboard in the freestyle events. Ubertalli took home victories in the 200-Yard Freestyle and 200-Yard Backstroke, while Gurski finished first in the 200-Yard Butterfly.

On the women’s side, Li secured the victory with a 100-Yard Freestyle time of 51.81, and Yoon continued to impress, winning the 200-Yard Backstroke over Bonaventure’s Anna Forjan.

The diving portion of the event did not disappoint either. The women secured the top three spots in both the one-meter and three-meter events, and the men swept the top spots in both events.

The victories improved the all time women’s series to 8-3 over the Bonnies, while the men remained undefeated over St. Bonaventure, at 8-0.

The men’s and women’s teams will look to continue their hot starts as they travel to Massachusetts to compete against Dartmouth and Harvard at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The meet will be broadcast on ESPN+.