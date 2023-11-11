Nick Howard Rushes for Three Touchdowns in Dartmouth Win Over Football

With just two games left in the season, football traveled to Hanover, New Hampshire this Saturday, Nov. 11 to take on Dartmouth. For the second straight week, the Red struggled with its run defense, as the Big Green racked up 196 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Cornell (3-6, 2-4 Ivy) committed a red zone turnover and went one for three on fourth down, ultimately falling, 30-14.

The Big Green (5-4, 4-2 Ivy) got the ball to start the game, and immediately went on the attack. Using a tandem of quarterbacks, Dartmouth moved the ball into Cornell territory. A 38-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Proctor to receiver Paxton Scott set the Big Green up with a goal-to-go opportunity, and two plays later, quarterback Nick Howard rushed it in for a three-yard score. The 10-play, 75-yard drive gave Dartmouth an early 7-0 lead.

The Red struggled to generate offense in the first quarter, punting on its first two possessions. Cornell’s second punt gave Dartmouth favorable field position at the Red’s 47-yard line.

Taking advantage of the short field, Dartmouth marched 47 yards on six plays, capped off by Howard’s second rushing touchdown. Howard’s score tied a Big Green program record for rushing scores, and put Dartmouth up, 14-0.

As the second quarter started, the Red’s offense began to heat up. Mixing the rush and the pass, junior quarterback Jameson Wang moved the offense from the Cornell 17 to the red zone. However, on a 1st and 10 from the Dartmouth 13, senior running back Drew Powell coughed up the ball, and the Big Green pounced on it.



The Red’s defense was able to force a three-and-out following the turnover, and Cornell got the ball with its best field position of the day, at its own 42. It took one play for Cornell to get back into the red zone, as Wang connected with sophomore wide receiver Davon Kiser on a 41-yard corner route.



After getting into a goal-to-go situation, the Red ran a trick play, and on a double reverse, a pass from Wang to freshman running back Ean Pope went for a three-yard score. It was the first receiving touchdown in Pope’s career, and it cut the Big Green’s lead to seven.



With just under two minutes left in the half, Dartmouth got the ball on its own 35, looking to grow its lead before halftime. Operating its two-minute offense, the Big Green was able to work the ball into Cornell territory.

On a 1st and 10 from the Cornell 37, Proctor found tight end Jace Henry open on a seam route. Henry broke a tackle and ran into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown. The Big Green went into the locker room with a 21-7 lead.

Coming back for the third quarter, both teams’ offenses started slow, with two three-and-outs. However, Dartmouth’s punt was blocked by junior defensive lineman Amon Williams, setting up an immediate scoring opportunity for the Red.



Starting its second drive of the half at the Dartmouth 23, Cornell was able to cash in on the short field. The five-play, 23-yard drive ended in a six-yard rushing touchdown from Wang. The Big Green’s lead was cut to 21-14 midway through the third.

Looking to respond, Dartmouth used its quarterback combo of Proctor and Howard to push into Cornell territory. The Big Green stalled just inside the red zone, and kicker Owen Zalc connected on a 42-yard field goal attempt to grow its lead to 10.

As the fourth quarter started, the Red needed points. On a drive starting from its own 16, Cornell picked up a first down, but a face mask by senior offensive lineman Micah Sahakian put the Red well behind the sticks. Cornell eventually got the ball into a 4th and 3 situation, but Wang’s pass intended for sophomore wide receiver Doryn Smith went incomplete, and the Big Green took over on downs.

Looking to put the nail in the coffin, Dartmouth quickly responded following the turnover on downs. It took just two plays — a 31-yard rush and a five-yard rush — for the Big Green to get in the end zone.

The score was Howard’s third of the day, and gave him sole possession of the Dartmouth program record for rushing touchdowns, with 34. Zalc’s extra point was no good, keeping the Red within two possessions.

Cornell had a last gasp midway through the fourth quarter, and Wang was able to connect with senior wide receiver Nicholas Laboy for passes of 17 and 12 yards to get into Dartmouth territory. Nevertheless, the Red ultimately faced a 4th and 8 from the Dartmouth 31, and Wang’s pass went incomplete, stunting any chance for a comeback.

The Big Green was able to run out the final five-and-a-half minutes of the game, and win convincingly, 30-14. The victory keeps Dartmouth squarely in contention for the Ivy title.

For the Red, the game marks the team’s third consecutive loss. After starting out the season 2-0, Cornell has gone 1-6 in its past seven games.

The Red will end its season at home next Saturday, Nov. 18, when it hosts Columbia. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.