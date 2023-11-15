Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Win, Pair of Losses

Women’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 Ivy), took the floor in its first three games of the season this past week, facing non-conference opponents in each and finishing with a win and two losses. On Nov. 7, the Red faced Colgate (2-0, 0-0 Patriot) for their first matchup of the year. After finishing last season with a 10-17 record including a 3-11 conference record, the Red looked to get off to a strong start against a solid Colgate team.

Both teams got off to slow starts, with Cornell shooting 4-13 from the field in the first including an 0-4 start behind the arc. The Raiders shot 3-10 and went 0-2 on three-pointers. Freshman guard Clarke Jackson scored the first points of the game as the Red finished the quarter with 12 points to Colgate’s 11.

The second quarter opened with a layup by sophomore forward Emily Pape before a jumper by freshman Azareya Kilgoe put the Red up by three. After trading scores, Kilgoe extended the lead to five.

Despite falling behind, the Raiders continued to shoot and found multiple baskets. In the last few minutes of the half, a layup and three-pointer by guard Taylor Golembiewski put the Raiders in the lead, 28-27.

Turnovers and missed opportunities haunted the Red in the second half, as the Raiders continued to make shots, extending its lead to 54-43 as the fourth quarter approached.

The final 10 minutes featured a spirited Cornell team attempting a comeback victory, but one that fell short with a final score of 71-60.

Following the loss, the Red traveled to face Southern Illinois University. Sophomore forward Emily Pape was in control all game, leading the team with 26 points. Four other Cornellians finished with double figures, including Kilgoe, senior guard Kaya Ingram, junior forward Summer Parker-Hall and freshman guard Rachel Kaus.

After falling behind in the first quarter, Cornell responded with a run of its own, finishing with a three point lead at the end of the half.

The second half was in the Red’s favor despite the lead growing and shrinking over time. Pape paced the team, scoring five points in the fourth and putting the Red up just enough to hand on to an 80-77 victory.

The third game of the week came on Nov. 13 against Western Kentucky University. Ingram led the Red with 15 points as the team came up short in a 62-56 loss.

The Red will look to pick up a win in its next game against Mount St. Mary’s (0-1, 0-0 Metro Atlantic) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.