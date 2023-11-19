David Archer ’05 Let Go After 11 Season Tenure

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Cornell Athletics Department announced Sunday that the University has parted ways with football head coach David Archer ’05. Archer had been at the helm for the Red for 11 years, and was the youngest coach in Division I football when he accepted the job in 2013.

After a promising 5-5 season last year, the team’s best since 2011, the Red regressed to a 3-7 finish this season. Cornell ended on a four game losing streak, and finished 2-5 in the Ivy League.

“David Archer has dedicated tremendous energy and passion into trying to make Cornell a winning football program since he arrived as a student-athlete in 2001. The University, department and program have benefited greatly from his commitment to student-athlete welfare and advocacy in enhancing their experience,” Director of Athletics and Physical Education Nikki Moore said in a Sunday statement.

Archer finishes his tenure at Cornell with a 29-71 record. With his departure, associate head coach Jared Backus will assume the role of interim coach. The athletics department is planning on launching a search for a new long-term head coach.

“My players and staff have put in tireless work and led with their whole hearts, and I’m eternally grateful for all they’ve given and sacrificed for Cornell football and for me,” Archer wrote in a statement. “Though I’m proud of the many things we’ve accomplished, unfortunately the results on the field dictate that it is time for new leadership. I look forward to my role as a positive, supportive alumnus of the program that I love so much and will always cheer for the Big Red.”