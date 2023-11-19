Special Thanksgiving Shuttle Connects Cornell with Ithaca Tompkins International Airport

The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, in partnership with Swarthout Coaches, is launching a special Thanksgiving shuttle service between the airport and three pickup locations near popular Cornell student residences — Robert Purcell Community Center, Baker Flagpole and Maplewood Apartments.

According to the airport’s press release, there will be three trips to the airport on Nov. 21 and 22. Four buses per day will run on Nov. 25 and 26 to take students from the airport back to the same on-campus stops.

On Nov. 21 and 22, the routes going to the airport will first stop at Maplewood at 4:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The buses are scheduled to arrive at Baker Flagpole and Robert Purcell Community Center eight and 14 minutes later, respectively, before traveling directly to the airport.

The trips on Nov. 25 and 26 will depart the airport at 2:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and are scheduled to arrive at Robert Purcell Community Center, Baker Flagpole and Maplewood Apartments 12, 19 and 25 minutes later, respectively.

A one-way ticket is $14, while a round-trip ticket is $28. The goal of the service is to connect the Cornell campus to the Ithaca airport and “eliminate the stress of arranging transport,” so students can focus on spending meaningful time with friends and family during the holiday break, according to the press release.

“We believe this service will significantly ease the holiday travel experience for Cornell students, offering them an affordable and reliable transportation option,” wrote Chris Stephany, marketing and air service development administrator for Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, in the press release. “Our aim is to ensure that students can focus more on enjoying their break and less on the logistics of travel.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Students can reserve a one-way or round-trip ticket by calling Swarthout Coaches at (607) 257-2277.