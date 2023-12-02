Men’s Hockey Concludes Home-and-Home and First Half of Season With 4-2 Loss

This story will be updated.

Cornell men’s hockey concluded the first half of its season with a loss against the Colgate Raiders in the final game of its home-and-home series on Saturday, Dec. 2.



It was another night highlighted by the pesky forechecking of the Raiders. In an interesting move, the Raiders lined up at Lynah with only four defenseman and 15 forwards.

And the increase in the amount of offensive power from the Raiders was very much evident throughout the game.

Senior forward Gabriel Seger won the opening faceoff for the Red. Seger has become Cornell’s faceoff specialist as of late, winning about 68 percent of his faceoffs on Friday night.

Despite the Red controlling the puck early on, it was junior goaltender Ian Shane that was tested first. He made a pad save and Cornell skater controlled the rebound. Another show stopping Shane save was made to keep Colgate off the board early in the first.

Cornell answered with two more close shots on their own. Forcing Guylander to make a shaky glove save on the latter. Another good chance came when sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft had a breakaway chance and passed it to Walsh, but Guylander made a pad save to stop it.

The Red dominated offensive zone time for the majority of the first period, including a two-minute stretch where Cornell peppered Guylander with seven shots, three of which were on goal.

The first power play of the night went to the Red, as Colgate’s Jake Schneider got called for holding at the 14-minute mark. Cornell, despite some good chances, was unable to convert.

After a few more minutes of back-and-forth it was the Raiders who struck first, with Schneider slipping one past Shane with just under two minutes left in the period.

Though 1-0 down, Cornell had outshot the Raiders 13-6 at the end of the first.

It didn’t take long for Cornell to answer in the second. A beautiful pass from sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft found freshman forward Ryan Walsh right in front of the net, who tipped it in to even the game.

The Red didn’t have much time to celebrate as it was right back to work after junior forward Jack O’Leary was sent to the box six seconds later on a tripping call.

Cornell successfully killed off the penalty, limiting the Raiders to only one shot on goal. And it was back to even strength.

Both teams once again alternated control, with each team having good chances. Guylander and Shane stood strong on both ends keeping the score knotted at one.

Just over halfway through the period, Colgate’s Brett Chorske gave the Raiders the lead after his shot ricocheted off of Shane’s left glove and the crossbar and went in. Colgate now led 2-1.

Junior forward Sullivan Mack had a great breakaway opportunity, however was tripped up by Reid Irwin right as he got control of the puck, awarding Mack a penalty shot as a result.

Mack deked and scored on the penalty shot, tying the game at two-apiece. It was Mack’s first goal of the season and the first penalty shot goal by a Cornell player in Lynah Rink since 1987, when hall of famer Joe Nieuwendyk scored on a penalty shot against RPI.

Just over two minutes later, Irwin headed to the box after yet another tripping penalty, this time giving Cornell a power-play chance. The Red was unable to register a shot on goal and time ran out on the man-advantage.

The clock ran out on the second frame, keeping the game tied heading into the final period.

It didn’t take long for Colgate to regain its lead, as 1:16 into the third, Irwin found the back of the net, giving the Raiders the 3-2 lead.

Down one early in, Cornell looked to tie it back up immediately with three more shots of its own before junior defenseman Michael Suda was called for tripping, forcing Cornell back on the penalty kill. It took all its might to keep the Raiders from scoring, with Cornell defenders diving and blocking shots left and right. After a flurry of Colgate shots, the Red was able to clear the puck out of its defensive zone, giving the PK unit some breathing room. Mack got a hold of the puck, and attempted to score short handed, but the puck hit the glass behind.

Time ran out on the Suda penalty, and it was another successful penalty kill by the Red. It was back to even strength and right back to work for Cornell, who continued its search for the tying goal.

The Red had another opportunity on the power play shortly after as the Raiders’ Nick Anderson was called for hooking. While Cornell had some good looks, none were able to make it past Guylander.

Even after time ran out on the man-advantage, the Red continued to push offensively until about a minute and a half later, when freshman defenseman Hoyt Stanley was called for cross checking.

In yet another man-down situation, Shane and the rest of the PK unit stood strong, keeping the Raiders from adding to its lead. The Red even had a shorthanded opportunity, but it was an incomplete pass by Penney intended for Seger who was right at the doorstep, causing a turnover.

It was less than three minutes of even strength before yet another penalty, this time by Colgate. The Red continued to keep the pressure during the man-advantage, but was still unable to convert.

With less than two minutes remaining, Cornell opted to pull Shane in favor of the extra attacker. With an empty net, the Raiders almost scored, however, the puck just missed the net.

Colgate shot one into the empty net, solidifying its win as time ran out.