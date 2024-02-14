Several University Fraternities Suspended Over Hazing Allegations

Newsletter Signup

This article will be updated.

The University temporarily suspended several chapters under Cornell’s Interfraternity Council due to hazing allegations, amid Cornell’s spring fraternity pledging process.

The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is currently investigating the alleged hazing instances.

“Cornell University does not tolerate hazing or other forms of mentally and physically coercive activities,” a representative of the University wrote in a statement to The Sun.

During this suspension, all accused fraternities are not permitted to engage in any chapter activities. All brothers are also prohibited from contacting any new members or potential new members.

From 2017 to 2021, 28 Cornell fraternities were suspended due to hazing allegations. In 2021, then first-year student Antonio Tsialas ’23 died due to fraternity hazing at Phi Kappa Psi, leading to Cornell indefinitely revoking the chapter’s status.

Potential new sorority and fraternity members were mandated to complete a Canvas course discussing how to recognize and prevent hazing and the consequences of failing to stop hazing before participating in the Spring 2024 recruitment cycle.

“When the University receives reports that concern the health and safety of our students, we must take them seriously and act swiftly,” the representative of the University said.