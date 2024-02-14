TV Shows Returning in 2024

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has finally ended, 2024 is shaping up to be an absolutely amazing year for television fans who have been long awaiting the return of their favorite shows. Though this list spans only a tiny fraction of all the shows returning this year, the ones covered below include many of the biggest names in current television, as well as personal and highly recommended favorites. On this list, there is something for everyone: historical dramas, comedies, action adventures, reality, international stories, romances and so much more. It is time to pull up your Google Calendar and start adding in these dates for a binge-watching session — there is a lot to look forward to in the months ahead.

Winter

All Creatures Great and Small: January

One of the first shows to return this year, and the only one on this list already released, is the third season of All Creatures Great and Small. All Creatures is a PBS Masterpiece show that returned to American screens on Jan. 7. Based on the series of novels by Scottish veterinarian James Herriot, the show follows Herriot’s life in the Yorkshire dales in the 1930s and ’40s, where he deals with incredibly interesting — and oftentimes hilarious — locals and animals, great and small. The show is sweet and incredibly enjoyable, as viewers grow to love the non-nuclear family formed between Herriot; head veterinarian, Siegfried (Samuel West), Siegfried’s troublesome brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) and housekeeper, Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley). The show revolves around these characters and their relationships with each other, as well as the other people in their town, making for an entertaining and oftentimes surprisingly poignant watch. This season will deal specifically with the evolution of Herriot’s marriage to the lovely Helen (Rachel Shenton), as well as life in Britain during World War II.

Ghosts – February

Ghosts, the beloved adaption of a British TV series of the same name, is returning to CBS (and Paramount+) for its third season on Feb. 15. Ghosts tells the story of Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a young couple who open a bed and breakfast in an old mansion in upstate New York. The couple soon discover that this house is haunted by a whole band of ghosts who died on the grounds across different decades and centuries. Ghosts is an absolutely hilarious and quirky comedy, characterized by quick episodes, action and incredibly loveable characters. Last season ended on a cliffhanger, when the couple saw a flash — meaning one of their ghost friends had passed on to the afterlife. This season will reveal who has left the chaotic and loveable bunch, which will undoubtedly shake this odd and close-knit family.

Survivor – February

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Finishing February off strong, Survivor is returning for its 46th season. The new season will premiere on Feb. 28 and have a new episode on CBS (and then Paramount+ the following day) each Wednesday — probably until May! The premiere and second episode will each be two hours long, with the following episodes returning to the usual 90-minute runtime. There will be 26 days of this season, instead of 39 like in the first 40 seasons. However, this season will follow tradition in taking place on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, where all the seasons since season 33 have been filmed. Of the new cast, host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly, “The cast of season 46 is a really unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans. You’re going to love so many of them.” Fans should get excited to return to the chaotic and action-packed world of Survivor.

Spring

Young Royals – March

The third and final season of Netflix’s hit Swedish television show, Young Royals, will return to screens in March. The first five episodes of the season will drop on March 11, and the series finale will be released on its own a week later. The show’s first two seasons followed Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), a young Swedish prince, and his journey at the fictional boarding school of Hillerksa, where he fell in love with his classmate Simon (Omar Rudberg). After a public declaration of their love in the finale of season two, season three will presumably deal with the consequences — and public reaction — to the young prince’s public LGBTQ+ announcement. The cast has advised viewers to bring tissues and warned that this final season will be “very shocking, very dramatic.” While it will be hard to say goodbye to these wonderful characters, I am very excited to see how Young Royals will conclude this adorable series.

Newsletter Signup

Grey’s Anatomy – March

Grey’s Anatomy will be returning for season 20 on March 14. Season 20 is rumored to be a reinvention of the popular show, seeing as many prominent actors have exited in recent seasons. Returning series regulars will include Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd) and more, including the return of Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Grey, though it is unknown how large a role she will play. This season will follow the new interns introduced in season 19, with the trailer for the season hinting at strife between the young doctors. Whatever happens, it is bound to be exciting for fans!

Bridgerton – May

On May 16, Bridgerton will return for its much anticipated third season. This season will follow a friends-to-lovers trope, as the third-eldest Bridgerton sibling, Colin (Luke Newton), and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) step into the spotlight. After season two, when Penelope hears Colin say that he would never court her, it is going to be quite a journey to take these two from ex-friends to lovers. This season will see Colin eager to win back Penelope’s friendship and Penelope eager to find a husband — while keeping her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, a secret. The first four episodes of the season will premiere on May 16, with the second batch following a month later on June 13.

Summer

House of the Dragon – August (not confirmed)

The last show on our list and the one I am most eagerly anticipating is undoubtedly House of the Dragon. The return date of the second season of the hugely popular Game of Thrones spinoff has not yet been officially announced. However, when actor Matt Smith was asked in an interview when we can expect the return of the Targaryens, he revealed — perhaps accidentally — “August, I think… this summer.” Many fans like myself are eagerly hoping that the Targaryens do indeed return to us in August, and not a moment later, because if this season is anything like the first one, it is bound to be absolutely revolutionary. From the stunning visuals and costumes to simply breathtaking acting, House of the Dragon is turning out to be just as extraordinary as the series it prequels. We can also presume that after the events of season one, this next season will be messy, action-packed and emotional, with all out war raging between the Targaryen clan. This season will follow Rhaenyra, Daemon and the Velaryons fighting for Rhaenyra’s right to the Iron Throne, as well as justice for young Lucerys, while Alicent, Aegon and the Hightowers fight to retain their power over Westeros. Series showrunner Ryan Condol told The Hollywood Reporter, “All of your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle.” It is definitely time to prepare ourselves for another amazing season of House of the Dragon.

As of now, it is too far off to know what will be returning to us in the fall of 2024, but we can only hope that it will be as impressive a collection as we have for the winter, spring, and summer. There is something to look forward to for every month of this semester, so let’s just hope that we have time in our busy college schedules to watch them all!

Jenna Ledley is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].