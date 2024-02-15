A New Genre for 2024: Trying Out Thrillers

Newsletter Signup

So far in 2024, I have been pushing myself outside of my reading comfort zone. This meant exploring new genres and reading books I might not normally pick up. In the past month, I was really into thriller and mystery books. Although not all of them were winners, I found a few new favorites.

I started with The Housemaid and The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden. The Housemaid is rated 4.34 on Goodreads and a nominee for the Goodreads Choice Award for 2022 Best Mystery and Thriller. The Housemaid’s Secret is rated 4.28 on Goodreads and won the Goodreads Choice Award for 2023 Best Mystery and Thriller. Both of these books follow Millie, a determined and misunderstood main character as she works as a housemaid for two different but equally strange families. She soon learns disturbing secrets about them and is pulled into their webs of darkness.

I preferred the first book as it has an extremely shocking twist involving a shift in viewpoint that I honestly did not expect at all. The second book has a surprising revelation as well, but having already read the first book, I expected the surprise in advance. Both books are written simply with an emphasis on action over description. This made them engaging throughout the whole story and I think is why these two books are so popular. I read the first book on a flight and didn’t even realize the flight was over as I was so invested in the plot. For someone who is new to thrillers, these are the perfect quick reads to start your journey.

The third thriller I picked up was The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager. This book is rated 3.6 stars on Goodreads and was not my favorite book. It follows nosey and alcoholic widow Casey as she tries to get her life back together after losing her husband. She is staying at her lake house, which also happens to be the site of her husband’s death. She takes up watching her famous and seemingly perfect neighbors Tom and Katherine who live across the lake. When Casey encounters Katherine drowning in the lake and saves her life, the two women strike up a friendship. However, as Casey continues to watch the couple, the plot darkens.

While I enjoyed the mystery of Tom and Katherine’s relationship, the book takes a really strange turn at the end that I did not enjoy, involving some supernatural forces. The plot twist was not realistic and seemed silly. I felt like I wasted my time getting so invested in the characters. Also, the main character Casey was unlikable at times, as she tried to help others while refusing to help herself. While I will say it was fast-paced and well-written, I do not recommend this book due to the outlandish ending. If you do not mind a crazy and unrealistic finale, then you might still enjoy this read.

The final thriller book I read, and very much enjoyed, is None of this is True by Lisa Jewell. This book is highly rated on 4.17 stars on Goodreads and was a nominee for the Goodreads Choice Award for 2023 Best Mystery and Thriller. This book follows two main characters, confident businesswoman Alex and soft spoken Josie, who happen to have been born on the same day. They meet at a fancy restaurant as they both are celebrating their 45th birthdays. The two run into each other again and Alex agrees to interview Josie for her podcast. However, as Alex listens to Josie’s story and gets more involved in her life, Alex unravels a dark tale about Josie’s marriage and family that leaves her and her family vulnerable. This book had me on the edge of my seat. It is told from both Alex and Josie’s points of view, ensuring that the reader never really knows the whole truth. The structure of the book is also unique as it alternates between a podcast format and a more traditional third person narration. I personally listened to the audiobook version and highly recommend it. Each character has a different voice and the voice acting is extremely well-executed. I also appreciated the blunt narration as it really adds to the shock of each new revelation about Josie’s past. This book was a five star read for me and I highly recommend it if you are looking for something a little different from your typical mystery book. If you decide to pick up this thriller, I really recommend checking the trigger warnings first as it does broach some difficult topics.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

If you are interested in trying out a new genre like me, I would say it is worth it. You might find some new favorites. Through pushing myself outside my comfort zone by pursuing a new genre of reading, I discovered books that I was never open to previously. I definitely plan to read more thrillers, as they are the perfect bingeable travel genre for long flights or car rides.

Emma Robinson is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].