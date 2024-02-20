Faculty Senate Condemns Interim Expressive Activity Policy’s Free Speech Implications, Lack of Administrative Transparency

Members of the Faculty Senate brought concerns regarding the Interim Expressive Activity Policy to the table at the senate’s first meeting of the semester on Feb. 14.

The interim policy, which was issued on Jan. 24, created new restrictions on student demonstrations on campus, requiring organizers to register outdoor events with more than 50 people at the Ithaca, Cornell Tech and Agritech campuses or 15 people at Weill Cornell Medicine campus.

The policy only allows for megaphones to be used without prior approval between Noon and 1 p.m. at either Ho Plaza or Day Hall.

The interim policy discussion was led by Prof. Eve De Rosa, psychology, dean of faculty and chair of the University Faculty Committee. De Rosa began the conversation by emphasizing that the policy is not final, stressing the importance for faculty to voice their opinions.

“[This] is our first opportunity to speak about [the policy] and hear directly from faculty,” De Rosa said. “So that’s what I really hope that today will be. It’s the start of a conversation, so none of these things are set.”

De Rosa explained how she spoke with students to get their direct feedback at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.

“As soon as this semester started, [I] met with students from the [Student Assembly], and they had critiques about [it],” De Rosa said. “I took the feedback from those students to general counsel, and I’m saying this because I do think that the University is being responsive [to student concerns].”

The S.A. criticized the new policy in a Feb. 15 meeting, especially with the lack of transparency from the administration within the review process which did not take into account concerns raised by the executive members of the S.A..

Prof. Risa Lieberwitz, industrial and labor relations, condemned how the interim policy was also implemented without considering the Faculty Senate’s governmental responsibility to vote on the matter.

“[The] lack of respect for governance processes is closely tied to the very serious academic freedom and freedom of expression concerns where governance is so important,” Lieberwitz said. “[There] are substantial new restrictions on expressive activity, which directly affect academic freedom and educational policy, which is the purview of the University faculty as delegated to the Faculty Senate.”

Lieberwitz further noted concerns regarding the lack of full Faculty Senate deliberations relating to new University policies.

“[There is a] need for full Faculty Senate deliberations, including considering and voting on any amendments to this new policy,” Lieberwitz said. “And [the] final result is that we actually do that — we really take the time and do the sort of evaluation, consideration, amendments and real concern for addressing what is not a part of educational policy at all.”

Article I of the Faculty Senate’s formal handbook states: “The administration must listen to the aspirations and concerns of the faculty, share theirs with the University Faculty Committee and bring the Senate into the wider consultative process by sharing the responsibility of naming faculty to key committee assignments.”

Denise Ramzy, lecturer at the Dyson School of Applied Economics, noted the policy could inhibit students’ free expression.

“In a time when we see current policies and actions happening around the country, in academic institutions, [there are] really chilling policies [and] chilling actions,” Ramzy said. “The bravery it takes in 2024, sadly, to protest is immense. And so to add all of these restrictions on top of what students are doing [in particular] but the faculty as well, when all of us are afraid to speak out, I think is dangerous and scary.”

Lieberwitz echoed the assertion that restrictions posed against students in the new policy work against academic freedom.

“There’s no sticks or poles at outdoor demonstrations. So no picket signs, apparently. All posters and flyers have to be dated [and] include the name of sponsoring Cornell organizations or the unit or individual, etc,” Lieberwitz said. “[These] are serious restrictions [bringing] serious concerns about academic freedom and freedom of expression.”