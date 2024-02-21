Men’s Swim and Dive Shines at BU Winter Open, Sets Stage for Ivy League Championships

Men’s swim and dive concluded the Boston University Winter Open with outstanding performances, building momentum for a highly anticipated showing at the upcoming 2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships set to run from Feb 28 to March 2 at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool.

Sophomore sensation Reid Brophy started the 400-Yard IM with a bang, delivering a race-best split of 25.34 seconds for the beginning 50 freestyle, securing a wire-to-wire victory with an impressive time of 4:02.49.

Following this stellar performance, the most significant team presence was observed in the 200-Yard Freestyle, featuring three Cornell swimmers. Junior Vlad Gilszmer spearheaded this effort, narrowly eclipsing his expected time by nearly a second to secure a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:40.85.

Hot on his heels, senior Kyle Pro claimed the sixth spot, recording a time of 1:41.39, just a fraction behind Gilszmer. Rounding out the trio, junior Lance Borgers made a remarkable improvement, slashing almost ten seconds off his predicted time to place 12th, clocking in at 1:45.82.

In the 100-Yard Butterfly, freshman standout Michael Wywrocki bested his seeded time and secured a commendable fifth-place finish, demonstrating the young talent rising within the team.

In the morning diving session, senior Gabe Hartmann achieved new personal bests for the season in both the one-Meter (303.45, placing second) and the three-Meter (318.45, placing third) dives, concluding the morning’s events for the Red with impressive performances.

In the evening session, the team consisting of senior Pearce Bailey, junior Mark Rydberg, Brophy and Gilszmer clinched first place in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay, outpacing its competitors by more than two seconds with a stellar time of 1:22.67.

The Red’s success extended into the 100-Yard Freestyle, where all four swimmers placed in the top ten. Pro secured a third-place finish with a time of 45.50, Bailey was close behind in sixth place at 45.52, Rydberg landed in eighth with a time of 46.16 and Gilszmer rounded out the group in ninth place at 46.20.

Gilszmer, who set season bests in the 100, 200 and 500-Yard Freestyle in Boston, shared his excitement for the team’s prospects.

“Setting season bests felt amazing. However, I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates and coaches,” Gilszmer said.

Although there was no team scoring in the BU open, the team’s recent meet victory over Brown (184.5-115.5, on Jan. 27), highlighted by the Red breaking nine pool records, has solidified its reputation as a formidable contender in the Ivy League. That victory was highlighted by the Red breaking nine pool records.

Confidence is swelling among the athletes heading into the championship season.

“The team this year has been the fastest group of guys we have had in quite a while,” Gilszmer said.

The team’s recent achievements have not only showcased its capabilities but also set new benchmarks for success.

In 2023, the team finished seventh out of eight at the Ivy League Championships.

“The guys are excited to go fast and are hungry to place higher at the Ivys this year than we have in the past,” Gilszmer said.

As the season peaks at the Ivy League Championships, Cornell’s Men’s Swim and Dive team, buoyed by their latest triumphs, is poised to compete for top honors among the Ivy elite.

The Red will have eight days to prepare for the Ivy League Championship, set to run from Feb. 28 to March 2 at Blodgett Pool in Massachusetts, with all events available for streaming on ESPN+.

Dylan Drongesen is a Sun Contributor and can be reached at [email protected].