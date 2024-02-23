University Receives ‘Unsubstantiated’ Threat of Violence in Anonymous Email

This article will be updated.

Around Noon on Feb. 23, Cornell Public Safety informed students of an “anonymous” and “unsubstantiated” email threat to campus.

Associate Vice President for Public Safety David Honan described these threats as including “hateful, incendiary language” and “threat[ening] violence” against Cornell and other universities. Honan stated that these threats were especially hurtful toward “Jewish, Israeli, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students, faculty and staff.”

Members of the Dartmouth community received a similar message regarding “an anonymous email threatening violence that used hateful rhetoric based on religion and national origin.” According to Keiselim Alfredo Montás, director of safety and security at Dartmouth, several universities received an identical message.

Cornell University Media Relations declined to comment on the specific contents of the threats or any further planned response from the University. Cornell Police are investigating the origins of the email threat, according to Honan. Cornell University Media Relations declined to comment on the status of this investigation.

This email threat comes nearly five months after Patrick Dai ’24 was charged in connection with violent antisemitic threats that were posted on Greekrank, an anonymous online forum. Dai currently awaits trial in Broome County Jail after a federal judge denied his detention appeal in December.

Members of the Cornell community may report threats to personal or community safety to CUPD by calling 607-255-1111 or 911 for emergency assistance. Instances of non-emergency bias can be reported through the bias incident form.