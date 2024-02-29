Cornell Continues to Monitor Potential Government Shutdown, Establishes Contingency Plans

Cornell released a statement assuring students the University is “closely monitoring” a potential partial federal government shutdown.

The statement, released on Thursday by Prof. Krystyn J. Van Vliet, engineering, who also serves as the vice president for research and innovation, and Chris Cowen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, acknowledged that shutdowns can impact University functions including educational and research processes.

“Please know that Cornell and federal agencies have contingency plans in place,” the statement read. ”Across all campuses, we are well prepared for the impact of a short-term shutdown.”

The email did not elaborate on the specific contingency plans in place. When asked about these plans, Cornell Media Relations stated that it would be able to provide more information in the coming week.

This is the third email sent to the Cornell community on the matter this academic year. Previous emails, sent on Sept. 28 and Nov. 15, which followed two instances of the government almost shutting down, also included reassurance to Cornellians and communication on Cornell’s preparedness and potential impacts on the community should a lack of appropriated government funding occur.

The statement also emphasized the functions a shutdown would not impact, including federal financial aid, Veterans Affairs benefits and visa renewal timelines.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The federal government is at risk of shutting down due to Congress’s failure to pass new legislation funding federal operations. If an agreement is not met by this weekend, potential gridlock may commence.

The House of Representatives by a vote of 320-99, and the Senate, by a vote of 77-13, passed a bill on Thursday to keep the government open until March 22. The legislation awaits President Biden’s signature.

Cornell has been monitoring the situation, and many faculty and staff are preparing for each possible scenario to ensure vulnerable students are not impacted. The email noted Cornell’s many well-being resources for both employees and students to utilize amid potential stressors a shutdown may cause.

Newsletter Signup

“Please be assured that Cornell staff and faculty are working closely to anticipate every scenario and reduce disruption to your work, research, studies and travel plans,” the statement read.