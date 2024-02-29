Dominant Women’s Hockey Gears Up for ECAC Quarterfinals Against No. 8 Quinnipiac

Coming off its claim of the Ivy League title, the Red is still looking to quell its hunger for victory.

“[Winning the Ivy League title] was such a huge accomplishment, and it was one of our goals from the beginning,” said senior goaltender Deanna Fraser. “But that’s over now. We have other goals we want to accomplish, and we’re hungry for them.”

One goal Fraser noted is women’s hockey emerging victorious in its upcoming best-of-three series against No. 8 Quinnipiac in the quarterfinal round of the ECAC tournament.

Fraser expressed her full belief in the Red’s ability to advance due to the strong character and cohesiveness of the team.

“The group we have this year is unlike any that I’ve been a part of. Everyone is in it and wants the same things. It’s a really selfless team this year,” Fraser said.

The Bobcats stand as a formidable team that advanced to the ECAC quarterfinals after defeating Harvard in a dominant fashion, 9-0, on Saturday, Feb. 24.

“We have a lot of respect for [Quinnipiac], and they do for us as well,” Fraser said. “It’s going to be a really fun hockey playoff, for sure.”

The Red has faced off against the Bobcats twice this season, conceding one encounter while seizing the other. Cornell dropped its opening match against Quinnipiac on Nov. 17, 3-1, but flipped the script by claiming a 4-3 win against the Bobcats on Jan. 20.

“We’re gonna be tested, of course, but we’ve had some big games already. Even our two games against [Quinnipiac] were really competitive games,” Fraser said.

Fraser, along with senior forwards Izzy Daniel and Abby Ruggiero, will finish off her last season with Cornell in the ECAC playoffs.

“With this year and how it’s gone, it’s kind of the best way to end my career,” Fraser said. “It’s kind of emotional, but I’ve had a great group with Abby and Izzy. They’re such an awesome group to be graduating with.”

The matches this weekend can tip in either direction, but the Red is prepared to give the quarterfinals its all.

“We just want to focus on our game and perform to the best of our abilities,” Fraser said. “If we can trust each other to do our respective jobs, then we’ll be just fine.”

The Red takes on the Bobcats at Lynah Rink on March 1 and 2 at 3 p.m. each day. If the first two matches are split, the teams will duel it out on March 3 at 3 p.m. The matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.