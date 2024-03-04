The Cornell Daily Sun Welcomes its 142nd Editorial Board

Despite the overcast, rainy conditions last Saturday, The Cornell Daily Sun still rose to elect its 142nd Editorial Board. Between the fiery speeches and heated deliberations, the day’s end brought together a board and with it, a new and exciting era for The Sun.

Starting off with our premier, the man of the hour is Gabriel Levin ’26, our 142nd editor in chief. Without a true Sun historian, we can’t say for certain, but as a 19-year-old sophomore, he may just be the youngest EIC in Sun history.

Objectively, the news side of the paper is in great hands with Julia Senzon ’26 — and her ten active lists of Sun plans — stepping up as managing editor. Next to her through it all will be The Sun’s resident grammarian, Eric Reilly ’25, who will be serving as the assistant managing editor. As an Environment and Sustainability major, Eric has a bit of a green thumb: In fact, he was even born on St. Patrick’s Day.

Leading the subjective side will be our new Associate Editor Max Fattal ’25. He’ll be joined by Opinion Editor Henry Schechter ’26, a certified Swiftie in the top two percent of listeners.

Sheila Yu ’26 will be heading the business side of things. She’s thrilled to continue serving on the business board and establish more initiatives and efforts to support our Editorial Board for more amazing stories! As human resources manager, we welcome Audrey Im ’26, a lover of coffee culture and snowboarding. Marketing Manager Sofia Iantosca ’26 promises not to bring too much drama, although she was once voted “most likely to have her own reality tv show.” Courtney Huang ’26 — who never forgets a birthday — will be taking the reins as advertising manager.

We’ve got a quartet of news editors joining the board. Always switching tabs between Spotify and InDesign is Marisa Cefola ’25, who has perfect pitch and good enough music taste to handle aux on print desking nights. Last Saturday, Matthew Kiviat ’27 was running for news editor, but he might prefer running on the track, reminiscing about his high school cross country days. Christina MacCorkle ’26 can always be trusted to bring snacks to late print desking nights. As a talented news editor, engineering student (one of only two on the board) and (extremely) amateur ice skater, Kate Sanders ’27 is a jack of all trades.

Behind every great news editor is a brilliant assistant news editor, and this year we’ve got two on the Board. Don’t worry too much if Dina Shlufman ’27 is late to desking; she’s a big proponent of the five-hour midday nap, but she’ll make it to the office eventually (probably looking stylish in black or purple). As for Anushka Shorewala ’26, she loves to binge watch TV shows and movies and make them her personality, so be careful with your Netflix recommendations.

Arts and culture will be headed by the dynamic duo of Eric Han ’26 and Sydney Levinton ’27. When he’s not working on reinventing cultural criticism, Eric spends his free time chewing bubblegum and reading Žižek, and he’s all out of bubblegum. Ever the arts writer, Sydney swears she doesn’t gatekeep when she finds good music, so be sure to reach out and ask what’s playing through her headphones.

This year’s dining editor will be Daniela Rojas ’25, whose cat, Mirabel Arepa, is The Sun’s honorary feline in chief.

Behind the camera, we have Nina Davis ’26 serving as our photo editor. If you ever need a translation in a pinch, she’s a certified polyglot, speaking four languages. As for Assistant Photo Editor Cynthia Tseng ’27, she used to have an Australian accent, but it disappeared when she moved to the U.S. and gave up Vegemite.

Marian Caballo ’26 is our incredible multimedia editor and one of the faces of Around The Sun, working both in front of the camera and behind the scenes on our many video series. You might see her around campus with her 26-ounce iced hazelnut latte in hand. Don’t hesitate to ask for a picture, since she’ll probably have three different cameras with her.

It’s one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory for the Red, and Sports Editor Jane McNally ’26 is ready for all of it. As both an athlete and a reporter, Jane splits her time between covering the games and rushing to field hockey practice, with some time in between for Gimme! Coffee iced lattes. She’ll be aided by Assistant Sports Editor Hamna Waseem ’27, who herself will be aided by her cat Juniper (not a member of the 142nd Board).

Writing and editing for The Sun, Laine Havens ’25 focuses her energy on the science section, but outside the paper, she serves as president of Pants Improv Comedy. Don’t forget to ask her how many Marx Brothers she has dressed up as for Halloween. The answer may surprise you! As for Kaitlin Chung ’26, being elected science editor might not even be the most energizing thing she’s done this semester: She just tried coffee for the first time at the Temple of Zeus.

Isabelle Jung ’26 runs our graphics team, giving The Sun its wonderful visual flair. She loves to destress with a game of Tetris, but when it’s time for something higher octane, she’s an avid player of Mario Kart 8 on her Nintendo Switch.

Jolin Li ’27 and Paris Chakravarty ’27 will be taking charge of the layout team this semester as co-editors. Jolin is allergic to cats, but that hasn’t stopped her from having two adorable ones back home; she takes allergy pills every day just so she can pet them. Paris is doubly a master of the keyboard, working tirelessly in the office with InDesign and playing the piano.

In Social Media Editor Jade Dubuche ’27, The Sun has a gem who’s ready to bring our Instagram content to the next level. Jade is a huge sneakerhead, though she’ll need to start coming to the office and desking in person if she’s going to put those expensive shoes to use.

At the end of each night, it’s Allison Hecht ’26, our valiant newsletter editor, who gets the first look at each new story (hi, Allison!) and sends them out to all of our subscribers. Luckily, she doesn’t have to go into the office; if she did, her transportation options might be limited, since she still can’t ride a bike.