Men’s Swim and Dive Breaks Program Records at Ivy League Championships

In the face of rigorous competition and high stakes, men’s swimming and diving highlighted not just its athletic prowess but a spirit of perseverance and unity at the Ivy League Championships.

Before the Red even dipped its toes into the championship meet, which was held at Harvard’s Blodgett Pool, the team already faced adversity.

The co-captain of the men’s team, fifth-year Paige daCosta, was injured a week before the tournament.

“Paige daCosta, my co-captain and my mentor, was an inspiration for the team this Ivy [Championships]. He’s the best leader we’ve had in a long time,” said co-captain junior Sebastian Wolff. “Paige took it upon himself to be there for the team to support. So, he was on deck with us every session. We needed that leadership to help us move forward.”

The Red set a blistering pace from the start of the championship meet, which was held at Harvard’s Blodgett Pool. The team broke the program record in the 800-Yard Freestyle Relay and posted the second-fastest time in program history for the 200-Yard Medley Relay, clocking in a time of 1:26.4).

Cornell secured fourth place on the first day and gathered momentum with 102 points, the highest point mark for the team’s opening night of Ivy League Championships since 2020, where the Red also hitalso 102 points.

On day two, Wolff broke the program record in the 200-Yard IM with a time of 1:45.22. Fellow junior Dominic Edwards led the charge in the 50-Yard Freestyle, qualifying for the consolation final, while the 200-Yard Freestyle relay and divers in the one-meter event contributed significantly to the team’s points tally. The day concluded with Cornell in seventh place but aiming high for the remaining competition.

Day three marked a historic moment with junior Joseph Gurski’s win in the 200-Yard Butterfly –– the first top honor in the event for Cornell since 1992.

“Joey stepped up in that moment and made it happen for the team. That was a really special moment for Cornell. [The] last time we won an event was DaCostas 100-Meter back[stroke] in 2020,” Wolff said.

Day three also exhibited standout performances like freshman Julian Correa’s silver in the 400-Yard IM. Wolff’s strong showing in the 100-Yard Breaststroke championship final added to the day’s success, along with freshman Blake Conway setting a relay record in the 100-Yard Backstroke.

The final day was representative of the team’s ongoing improvement. Correa and freshman Owen Dankert made notable contributions in the 1650-Yard Freestyle, while Wolff impressed in the 200-Yard breaststroke, making his third top-final appearance. The 400-Yard Freestyle relay team’s fourth-place finish wrapped up the championships on a high note. Cornell finished seventh out of eighth with 798.5 points.

Reflecting on the season’s conclusion, Wolff noted his pride in the team’s growth.

“All three years I’ve been here, the team has gotten faster. … The whole team knows next year will be a culmination of all we’ve focused on,” Wolff said. “After COVID, the team had a cultural reset. We’re definitely on track to keep momentum building into next season. I’m super excited to work hard this off-season and summer to win an Ivy title next season.”

Wolff also highlighted some of the year’s notable races, including the 800-Yard Freestyle B relay’s school record-breaking performance .

“The 800-[Yard] Free[style] B relay posted the fastest time in school history at our midseason meet in December. It really set the tone for the rest of the meet and season,” Wolff said.

As Cornell wraps up a season characterized by exceptional growth, the team looks to continue building its momentum.

“Fire fuels fire, and the team absolutely feels the heat for next season,” Wolff said. “We can’t wait to show the Ivy League what we’re truly made of.”

