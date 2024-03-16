Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Yale at Ivy Madness

This story will be updated.

On March 16, Men’s basketball (22-7, 11-3 Ivy) faced off against Yale (21-9, 11-3 Ivy) in the Ivy Madness semifinals.

Cornell was ultimately unable to overtake Yale, losing by a final score of 69-57. This is the third consecutive year the Red was defeated in the Ivy Madness semifinal game.

The Bulldogs took control early, starting the game on a 9-2 run. Senior forward Keller Boothby helped the Red stay in the game, knocking down back-to-back three point shots. Other than Boothby, the Red was unable to convert from behind the arc until sophomore guard Cooper Noard knocked down a three-pointer with under six minutes left in the half.

With 10:42 left in the first half, Cornell was trailing 19-14. Both teams went scoreless for the next four minutes before Yale guard August Mahoney hit a three-pointer, expanding its lead to eight.

Going into halftime, Yale had a 12-point advantage over Cornell, 37-25.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Red’s shooting struggles continued. The Elis capitalized on this by scoring the first seven points of the half. Yale would go on to lead by as much as 18 points in the contest.

Later in the half, the Red was able to turn the momentum, generating turnovers through their full-court press en route to a 15-6 run, cutting its deficit to just six points. However, a timely made free throw and three-pointer by Yale put an end to this run.

During the regular season, Cornell was one of the best teams in the country in two-pointers and shot 49 percent from the field. Against Yale, the team shot just 32 percent from the field. Senior guard Chris Manon and freshman guard Jake Fiegen led the team in scoring, each putting up 10 points.

Newsletter Signup

Ultimately, Yale’s lead was insurmountable, ending Cornell’s season in the semifinals.

The Red finished the season with 22 wins, its highest mark since the 2009-10 season, when the team went to the Sweet 16 in March Madness.