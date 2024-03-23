A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Flo Rida to Perform at Slope Day 2024

Newsletter Signup

This article will be updated.

The Slope Day Programming Board revealed today that this year’s headliner will be A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, joined by Flo Rida.

The announcement comes after the Student Assembly voted to increase the Slope Day budget by $400,000 after last year’s announcement generated mixed reactions from students. SDPB considered students’ feedback and decided to incorporate two surveys in their artist selection process.

One survey asked students to suggest genres and artists, while the second asked them to rank potential artists within SDPB’s budget.

“We made these changes to amplify the student voice in our selection process,” wrote SDPB Executive Director Margot Baker in an email to The Sun. “Rather than inferring who students would like to see, we wanted their direct input, which is why, in our first survey, we asked for the genres they would like to see represented at Slope Day in addition to the name of a potential headliner.”

Both A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Flo Rida fell within the top five rankings obtained from the second survey. SDPB also based their decision based on artist availability and costs. The slope day budget also accounts for logistical costs, such as staging and emergency service expenses.

“There was definitely a lot of public misunderstanding of how the Board and Campus Activities allocated our funds,” Baker wrote. “People generally assume that our entire budget goes toward talent … but less than half of our budget is allocated to artist selection.”



Slope Day will be held on May 8, 2024.