MULTIMEDIA | Coalition for Mutual Liberation Rallies for Divestment Amid Board of Trustees Meetings

On Friday, approximately 150 protestors gathered at Ho Plaza and marched to the sidewalk directly in front of Sage Hall, the building where the Board of Trustees held meetings throughout the day. The Coalition for Mutual Liberation urged President Martha Pollack to call on the Board of Trustees — which met in Ithaca from March 21 to March 22 — to vote on divestment from arms suppliers and defense companies.

The rally followed CML’s Thursday occupation at Day Hall, where 24 protestors were arrested.

Protestors banged pots and pans and held signs with messages including “Cornell funds endless slaughter” and “Blood is on your hands.”

At least ten total Cornell University Police Department officers and New York state troopers guarded the door to Sage Hall.

About fifteen minutes after demonstrators arrived on the sidewalk, protestors moved to the field opposite the Sage Hall entrance, where they continued to wield pro-divestment signs and Palestinian flags and yell messages including, “Any person, any study. Cornell trustees’ hands are bloody.”

Filmed by Nina Davis, Julia Senzon

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Marian Caballo, Julia Senzon