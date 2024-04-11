MULTIMEDIA/SCIENCE | Weather editor Nicole Collins visited with LIttletree Orchards to chat with Amara Steinkraus, operations manager, about the total wipeout of last year’s apple crop.
Although Ithaca is known for its fluctuating weather patterns, climate change has further increased this variability, forcing the city to adapt to new challenges.
A late frost last May caused many apple orchards to lose most — if not all — of their harvest. Some farms reported a loss of as much as 95 percent of their crop.
Hosted by Nicole Collins
Filmed by Heilani Kim
Edited by Heilani Kim, Marian Caballo
Produced by Nicole Collins, Heilani Kim
Heilani Kim./ Sun Multimedia Staffer
MULTIMEDIA | An Orchard’s Battle Against a Changing Climate
