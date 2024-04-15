LIEBERWITZ | A Call to Organize for Academic Freedom on the April 17 National Day of Action for Higher Education

On April 10, it was announced that the Cornell Faculty Senate overwhelmingly passed, by a vote of 81-22, a resolution critical of the new Cornell University Interim Expressive Activity Policy, which the Cornell Administration announced immediately after winter break with minimal consultation. The interim policy contains new restrictions that curb freedoms of expression that have been accorded to non-violent protests throughout Cornell’s history. The Faculty Senate resolution calls for the administration to suspend the new restrictions, and for the Faculty Senate to fully consider and vote on amendments to the entire interim policy.

In the face of widespread protests by faculty, students and staff against the interim policy, the Cornell Administration has rescinded several of the stranger restrictions (such as the banning of candles that are normally used for vigils), and eased some of the more onerous registration requirements for outdoor protests and demonstrations. But restrictions in the policy on time, place and manner of expressive activities remain vague and overly broad, and students and faculty are being disciplined for alleged infractions according to ill-defined procedures.

As the Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors has stated, “It is not enough [for the University] to profess commitment to a policy of academic freedom. What is needed is full and deep adherence to the values, principles and tenets of academic freedom.” The administration has declined to discuss why the interim policy was implemented without the consultation of major faculty, student and employee governance bodies, calling the existing policies insufficient, and, without explanation or evidence, citing a sudden need to balance safety with freedom of speech. We do know that the interim policy appeared as a wave of crackdowns on dissent has spread on campuses across the country reflecting the pressure and threats of forces outside the academy. As faculty, students and staff, we must come together to ensure that Cornell stands up against this pressure and protects the university as a free space for thinking, learning and expression.

We need to do more to save academic freedom and free expression at Cornell! At this critical moment, the Cornell AAUP Chapter invites all faculty, students and staff to a teach-in on “Organizing for Academic Freedom,” to be held Wednesday, April 17 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in 700 Clark Hall. The event has been planned in solidarity with the April 17 National Day of Action for Higher Education. Activities will include speakers about the meaning of academic freedom and successful approaches to protect it as a fundamental condition for work and study at Cornell. Break-out groups will brainstorm about mobilizing in support of academic freedom and free expression for all faculty, students and staff.

The Executive Committee of the Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

Risa L. Lieberwitz is a Professor of Labor and Employment Law in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. She researches academic freedom in the university, freedom of speech, due process and the “corporatization” of the university. She is the President of the Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. She can be reached at [email protected].

David A. Bateman is an Associate Professor of Government in the College of Arts & Sciences. His research focuses on democratic institutions, legislatures and political rights, democracy, race and racism. He is the Vice President of the Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. He can be reached at [email protected].

Ian Greer ’05 is the Director of the ILR-Ithaca Co-Lab. He is a Research Professor and is the Secretary-Treasurer of the Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. He can be reached at [email protected].

Darlene Evans is a Senior Lecturer (retired) with the John S. Knight Institute. She is an Executive committee member of the Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. She can be reached at [email protected].

Suman Seth is the Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellow and Marie Underhill Noll Professor of the History of Science in the College of Arts & Sciences. His research interests include the history of medicine, race and colonialism, quantum theory and gender and science. He is an Executive committee member of the Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. He can be reached at [email protected].

