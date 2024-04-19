LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Divestment Advances the Destruction of the Free World

To the Editor:

Those endorsing divestment from arms manufacturers nobly do so in the name of peace and life. The irony, though, is that all divestment advances is war and death — and the destruction of the free world.

When Ukraine is bombarded by Russia, what protects innocent Ukrainians? American arms.

When China threatens Taiwan, what protects the Taiwans from military invasion? American arms.

And when Israel was recently assaulted by Iran’s 185 drones, 36 cruise missiles and 110 surface-to-surface missiles, what protected Israelis and Palestinians? American arms.

President Zelensky of Ukraine knows that the struggles of the free world are interconnected. After the Iranian attack on Israel, he wrote on X, “We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia,” which utilize “the same tactics of mass air strikes … The sound of Shahed drones, a tool of terror, is the same in the skies over the Middle East and Europe.” President Zelensky went further, “Words do not stop drones and do not intercept missiles. Only tangible assistance does.”

Naive student organizations can use words all they want. They will only serve, however, to embolden adversaries, prevent American allies from defending themselves and allow the dictators in Moscow, Beijing and Tehran to escalate their campaigns against the free world with impunity.

Continuing to bet on our enemies and not our allies ignores harsh realities. When push comes to shove, will you hand your friends a sword and shield? Or will you let the enemy shower them with arrows?

— Talia Dror ’24