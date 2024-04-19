Track and Field Triumphs at Bison Outdoor Classic and Larry Ellis Invitational

Newsletter Signup

This past weekend, both men’s and women’s track and field demonstrated exceptional performances at the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. and the Larry Ellis Invitational in Princeton, New Jersey.

The men’s team clinched six victories across the two meets. Junior Derek Amicon starred in the 1500-meter open at the Larry Ellis Invitational, claiming the top spot with a new personal record of 3:49.54. Senior Justin Wei’s 14.13 second personal best time in the 110-meter hurdles earned him a seventh-place all-time school record.

The 4×100-meter relay team impressed with a time of 40.40 seconds, marking the ninth fastest time in school history. Other notable performances included Junior Domenic Barresi swept the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and sophomore Ryder King secured second place in both the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles.

Senior Shane Racey said that the team is building off its season’s successes as the team looks forward to the Heptagonal Outdoor Championship.

“The men’s team came in second place during the indoor Ivy League championship so we’re hoping to carry the energy into the last few meets of the season leading up to HEPS, the championship meet,” Racey said.

The women’s team enjoyed four event victories over the weekend. At the Bison Outdoor Classic, sophomore Reyne Rodrigues won the 400-meter hurdles and freshman Imani Reid triumphed in the 200-meter dash, where Reid set a new freshman record and moved into fifth place in Cornell’s all-time rankings with a time of 23.93 seconds.

At the Larry Ellis Invitational, the women’s 4×100-meter relay team triumphed, recording a time of 46.73 seconds. Junior Margaret Dalseth led the unseeded 1500-meter sections with a personal record time of 4:42.04.

After a successful weekend, both teams are gearing up for their next challenge at the Cortland Classic scheduled for April 20. With several athletes hitting their stride at the right time of the season, the Cornell track and field teams are poised for continued success as they progress through their spring schedule.