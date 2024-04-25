Facing Operator and Bus Shortages, TCAT Board Prolongs Suspension of Routes 14S and 83

Newsletter Signup

The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit Board of Directors unanimously voted on April 25 to continue the suspension of routes 14S and 83 “for the indefinite future.”

When the routes operated, route 14S traveled between West Hill and the southwest retail district where Wegmans and Walmart are located. Route 83 traveled between Cornell’s West Campus and Central Campus as well as the residential area of Highland Avenue.

For alternate routes, TCAT suggests former route 14S riders instead use route 14 to commute downtown and transfer to route 15 to commute to the southwest retail district. TCAT also recommends former route 83 users now use route 10 and route 31.

Both route 14S and route 82 were originally suspended in October 2023 due to bus and driver shortages. Because these changes were deemed “major service reductions,” TCAT policy mandates a vote by the board of directors to extend the suspension beyond the initial 180 days.

The initial suspension was met with criticism by riders who voiced their opinion at a public hearing hosted by TCAT on April 17.

Patricia Frazier, a resident of Cayuga Meadows and former route 14S user, shared her safety and convenience concerns regarding the transfer required in the alternative route. She said that, with the 10-minute walk during the transfer between routes 14 and 15, riders can miss bus 15 if bus 14 is late. Frazier also said that because many Cayuga Meadows residents are over 55 years of age, the walk can pose risks during rain or snow.

Despite the route suspensions, TCAT General Manager Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones noted several positive developments in the April 25 meeting.

System ridership is up 17.8 percent year-to-date, and ridership on the campus circulator service is up approximately 78 percent over the same time, according to Rosenbloom-Jones. However, overall ridership is down roughly 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, Rosenbloom-Jones said.