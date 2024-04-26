MULTIMEDIA | Christopher Cowen, Executive V.P. and CFO of Cornell, Speaks to Organizers and Students

MULTIMEDIA | Christopher Cowen, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cornell, spoke to encampment organizers throughout the day Thursday.

Cowen tried to reassure listeners that the issues included in their demands have been the topic of recent communication within the administration.

Cowen remained firm, stating that the administration will not engage in any discussions with the protestors as long as they remained in violation of University policy.

Several Jewish students also spoke to Cowen, at around 9 p.m., raising concerns over the University’s hesitance in enforcing its Interim Expressive Activity Policy.

At 9:15 p.m., negotiations between community members and Cowen came to a halt. Cowen emphasized that while the University has not yet made formal enforcement plans, suspension and arrests remain a possible outcome.

Filmed by Marian Caballo and Gabriel Muñoz