MULTIMEDIA | A Glimpse Into Cornell’s Division of Rare and Manuscripts Collections

The Sun got a glimpse into Cornell’s Division of Rare and Manuscript Collections — the University’s repository of rare books and archival pieces spanning fields across the arts and sciences.

“A lot of times, you are the place that has the one copy of something, or the closest place for 100 miles that has a copy of something,” said Emily Beran, research and instruction librarian. “People come here from all over.”

According to Cornell University Library, the collections include over 500,000 printed volumes, over 80 million manuscripts and an additional million works of visual media.

