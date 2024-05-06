Cornell Police Officer Allegedly Strikes Ithaca College Student While Driving Intoxicated

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

A Cornell University Police Officer allegedly struck a 19-year-old Ithaca College student while driving while intoxicated, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

The student sustained serious injuries from the incident, which occurred near the 1500 block of Slaterville Road near Tudor Park, according to a New York State Police statement. The student was medivacked to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

The officer was identified as Blake Curtis in the state police statement. Curtis has been charged with driving while intoxicated — a misdemeanor — and vehicular assault — a class E felony. The state police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident, according to the statement.

New York State Police was dispatched after Curtis called 9-1-1 “immediately” after the incident.

In a statement shared with The Sun, Lindsey Knewstub, deputy director for Cornell Media Relations, confirmed that Curtis is a CUPD officer and said he was off duty when the incident occurred and has been placed on administrative leave.