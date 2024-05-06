SOLAR FLARE | The Sun’s Slope Day Essentials (2024)

It’s about time. See headliner A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, supporting guest Flo Rida and student band Paragon on the main stage at Libe Slope this Wednesday! Forget the lyrics to all of your favorite Flo Rida songs? We’ve got you covered.

1. Paragon: Harm — Live at Bailey Hall

Relive Paragon’s set from the 2023 Big Red Battle of the Bands! Heartbreak sounds like Matthew Baum’s impassioned guitar atop a warm bed of chordal synths, apparently.

2. Paragon: Twister — Live at Bailey Hall

Feels like I’ve been swept into Paragon’s twister… these drums will send you flying! You can catch them live on Slope Day at noon.

3. Doja Cat: Say So

An insider source tells me that student band Safe in Sound will be covering “Say So” at SlopeFest, [time]…

4. Flo Rida: Club Can’t Handle Me (feat. David Guetta)

The summer anthem heard at every elementary school grad party of our generation.

5. Flo Rida: Right Round (feat. Ke$ha)

This song makes its way back ‘round to our heads for days after it comes on. That’s some real nostalgia bait.

6. Flo Rida: My House

For one day only, Libe Slope is Flo Rida’s house. Forget your finals — tear the house down.

7. Flo Rida: Whistle

That whistle melody… It takes me back to simpler times.

8. Flo Rida: Low (feat. T-Pain)

What the f*ck are Apple Bottom jeans?

9. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: Drowning (feat. Kodak Black)

The track that made Boogie a real phenomenon. This is the one we’re looking forward to hearing live.

10. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: My Shit

Those strings are the Platonic ideal of an A Boogie party record. A more upbeat track should get bodies moving.

11. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: Jungle

The heartfelt self-critique of “Drowning,” but better aged, I think.

12. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: Look Back at It

This one’s for the grads. One last year at Cornell… Look back at it!

Eric Han is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.