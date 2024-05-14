Coalition for Mutual Liberation Voluntarily Ends Encampment

This article will be updated.

The Arts Quad is no longer dotted with colorful tents.

The Coalition for Mutual Liberation voluntarily took down its pro-Palestine encampment on Monday, two and a half weeks after it was initially erected on April 25.

Approximately 250 supporters circled the original “Liberated Zone” space — no longer surrounded by a black tarp — as the encampment held a final vigil for the lives lost in Rafah starting at 6 p.m. Monday. Rafah, Gaza Strip’s southernmost city, has seen heightened Israeli bombardment and operations over the past week, with the Israeli military ordering populations to evacuate areas of the city.

Supporters held small candles as demonstrators discussed the significance of the encampment for themselves and the people of Palestine. The vigil ended with supporters joining in a human chain, reminiscent of the one formed on the first day of the encampment. Supporters had surrounded participants on April 25 as they passed the 8 p.m. deadline to leave, a cutoff marked with threats of academic suspensions from administrators.

CML, a pro-Palestine coalition of over 40 on and off-campus organizations, will donate the extra food and supplies at the encampment to the local Ithaca community and broader Tompkins area, according to a Monday Instagram post. CML also pledged to donate at least half of the encampment’s financial support garnered from community members to charities supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

“Though the Liberated Zone is closing, we will not stop fighting for the liberation of Palestinians in Gaza because no one can be free until everyone is free,” CML wrote in the Monday Instagram post.