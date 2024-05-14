Prof. John Siliciano ’75 Appointed As Interim Provost

Newsletter Signup

Prof. John Siliciano ’75, law, will serve as interim provost effective July 1, according to an email from current Provost Michael Kotlikoff to the Cornell community on Monday, May 13.

The announcement comes less than a week after President Martha Pollack announced she would retire from her position on June 30. Kotlikoff will serve as interim president for a two-year term beginning on July 1. While Kotlikoff transitions from serving as provost to interim president, Siliciano will join the administrative ranks as interim provost.

Siliciano brings experience with academic and operational efforts, coupled with familiarity with Cornell to the provost position.

Since graduating summa cum laude from Cornell with a B.A. in history in 1975, Siliciano has remained strongly involved with the University, serving as a faculty member of the Law School since 1984, with expertise in tort and product liability.

Over the last several decades, Siliciano has held numerous administrative positions. He has previously served as interim dean and senior vice provost for academic affairs at the Law School and as vice provost of Cornell University. He most recently held the position of Cornell’s deputy provost for six years before retiring in 2022.

Siliciano helped Pollack create the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy and develop and implement the University’s COVID-19 pandemic policies, according to the announcement email.

Cornell will begin its search for a new provost within the upcoming weeks, aiming to appoint a successor by the start of 2025. The Board of Trustees will establish a committee to select the University’s 15th president six to nine months before Kotlikoff’s term ends.

“I am grateful to John for stepping into this leadership role for the University during this critical period,” Kotlikoff wrote.