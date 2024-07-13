Ithaca Experiences Record-Breaking June Heatwave, Scientists Point to Climate Change

Newsletter Signup

From June 18-22, the National Weather Service placed Ithaca under a heat advisory due to a heatwave. Ithacans were among more than 80 million people living across the Midwest and Northeast who were impacted by the high temperatures throughout the heatwave.

High temperatures during that period reached more than 10° F above the average temperature for Ithaca at this time of year, around 77° F. Ithaca’s high humidity made the temperature feel over 100° F at some points during the heatwave.

Ithaca also saw record-breaking warm temperatures at night. From June 19-20, the low temperatures overnight only fell to 69° F and 70° F, respectively. These nights both broke Ithaca’s record for the warmest minimum temperatures ever recorded on those dates.

Heat waves greatly increase the likelihood of heat-related illnesses, some of which can result in death. However, warm temperatures at night can be just as dangerous as the hot temperatures during the day when a heat wave sets in. If temperatures are too warm at night, the human body does not have a chance to cool down from the extreme heat during the day, which can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The fact that the heat wave arrived before the first day of summer is likely an indication of climate change.

Scientists have observed that climate change is allowing heat waves to occur earlier and later in the year. Additionally, heat waves are now lasting longer, occurring more frequently and reaching higher temperatures than previously observed.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Due to climate change, the recent heat wave was approximately two times more likely to occur, according to Climate Central. Other noticeable climate change impacts in Ithaca include the layer of Canadian wildfire smoke that blanketed the Northeast last year.

Extreme weather events altogether are projected to increase as global temperatures continue to rise. Among extreme weather events, heat waves are the deadliest. In 2023, there were more than 2,000 heat-related deaths across the US.

This summer, it is important to know the tips to stay safe and prevent heat-related illnesses during extreme heat events. Some of these include staying inside air-conditioned places and drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated