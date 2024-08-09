“Shut it Down”: UAW Local 2300 Members Rally, Consider Strike as Bargaining With University Continues

Umbrellas and fists were both raised high on Thursday, July 11 as approximately 50 members of United Auto Workers Local 2300 rallied to garner support for their bargaining efforts. Despite the rainy conditions, the union members gathered at A-Lot to share words of encouragement and chant for the University to hear their demands.

The University and the UAW Local 2300 have been bargaining since June 2, and their contract expired on July 1.

The rally was led by UAW Region 9 International Representative Lonnie Everett and International UAW Organizer Jorge Rodriguez, as well as the UAW Local 2300 members present. The event got the attention of those entering and exiting the lot, especially those using public transport, as the gathering took place at a TCAT bus stop.

At the meeting, Rodriguez led the UAW members in chants, including cries to “Shut it down” — “it” referring to the University — if they did not meet their demands.

The 2022-2024 contract between the University and its union members prevented the union from going on strike — or halting all operations and work to encourage the University to meet their demands. However, since this contract expired on July 1, the authorization of a strike — or a “shutting down” of their services — is “not off the table,” according to UAW Local 2300 President Christine Johnson.

Some of the demands of the UAW are wage increases — specifically 46 percent over the next four years — a cost of living adjustment and parking allowances. Some bargaining members of the UAW feel that the compromises that Cornell is offering are insufficient to their needs.

“I don’t get mad, but when they handed us their economic proposal today, I haven’t been that mad in my life,” said Chris Proper, a dishwasher for Cornell Dining and zone representative on the bargaining team. “They offered us 13 percent over the next four years and that’s not going to do it. I cannot stress enough, that’s not going to do it.”

While there are no immediate plans for a strike on the horizon, if the University continues to not meet the union’s demands, members have expressed that it remains an option.

“Of course [a strike is] always a real potential,” UAW Local 2300 Vice President John Tavares said. “It’s an unwanted thing — nobody wants to go on a strike. We all understand what the implications are, but we are all ready to go on strike if we need to.”

Everett echoed that though a strike is unwanted by the members, it is perceived as a necessary measure that they can utilize if provoked.

“If there is a strike, it’s because Cornell wanted a strike. Not because the members wanted to do that — the members are trying to bargain in good faith,” Everett said. “If there’s a strike, Cornell wanted a strike.”

As new student move-in begins on Aug. 19, it is possible that a strike could align with move-in and disrupt this process.

While some members at the rally expressed dismay with their demands being met with resistance, Tavares shared some successes so far.

“We made significant progress in sub-councils and getting them where they need to be, they came back with their economics offer today, which we will review,” Tavares said.

A sub-council is defined as any part of the contract that is dedicated to a subcontract of workers, such as the zone and shift mechanics or the dining workers. Some issues addressed within sub-councils include apparel for dining workers and certain allowances for zone and shift mechanics who have to drive vehicles on campus.

As for “right now,” there is still not a certain timeframe on when the bargaining will conclude.

“[The University doesn’t] think we have the resolve to go the distance,” Johnson said. “But we do.”