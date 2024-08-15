Cornell’s UAW Chapter Authorized to Strike During Move-In Week if University Fails to Meet Demands

United Auto Workers Local 2300 — the union that represents approximately 1,200 Cornell dining, custodial, maintenance and other workers — has voted to authorize a strike that could start Monday, Aug. 19, the first day of Cornell’s new student move-in. According to UAW, 94 percent of Local 2300 members voted for the strike authorization.

UAW Local 2300 has set an Aug. 18th deadline for the University to meet their demands. Should Cornell fail to meet members’ demands by this time, the workers represented by the union could strike beginning Aug. 19.

Representatives from Cornell University Media Relations did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the University’s plans, if any, to mitigate the effects of a potential strike. According to a University press release, nearly 8,400 students will move into on-campus housing from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25.

After the union’s previous two-year contract with the University expired on July 1, UAW Local 2300 has been rallying throughout the summer amid negotiations with Cornell to create a contract that would satisfy their demands. These demands include no cost employee parking, wage increases consistent with increases in cost of living and workplace safety improvements.

In a video posted to the UAW Region Nine Instagram account, UAW Region Nine Director Daniel Vicente accused the University of “slow-rolling” the negotiations, or delaying action on the union’s demands until they face pressure to act due to imminent work stoppages or strikes.

Speaking directly to the University, Vicente cautioned the pace of their response.

“We’re less than a week away, and the 18th is a deadline,” Vicente said. “There will be no extensions.”