Cornell’s UAW Chapter Holds Vote on Strike Authorization for Move-In Week

Update, Aug. 15, 10:30 p.m.: UAW workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. View The Sun’s coverage on the vote outcome here.

Workers at Cornell who have organized under the United Auto Workers have been voting since Tuesday on whether to authorize a strike during student move-in starting Monday, Aug. 19 as negotiations continue between the union and the University. UAW Local 2300 members had until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 to cast their ballot.

UAW Local 2300 — representing approximately 1,200 custodians, cooks, food service workers and mechanics and other Cornell employees — has been bargaining with the University since June 2. Following the expiration of its 2022-2024 contract with Cornell on July 1, workers have been suggesting a strike that would coincide with Cornell’s new and returning student move-in period to pressure the University to act.

Union members’ demands included a 46 percent increase in wages over the next four years. During negotiations, the University formally offered a 16 percent increase in wages over five years.

Amid their bargaining efforts for a new contract, workers represented by UAW Local 2300 have held rallies to voice their concerns about the offers made by the University. They will hold a march at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at Bailey Hall.

UAW Region Nine International Representative Lonnie Everett explained during a July 11 rally that while a strike is unwanted, the union may find it necessary to reach a deal with the University that the union believes is reasonable for workers.

“If there is a strike, it’s because Cornell wanted a strike. Not because the members wanted to do that — the members are trying to bargain in good faith,” Everett said. “If there’s a strike, Cornell wanted a strike.”

UAW President Shawn Fain explained in an online message on Monday that negotiations for a better contract among Cornell workers are a “fight to take on the billionaire class.” Fain said that while the University has boasted a $10 billion endowment, workers still struggle to make ends meet.

Should the strike authorization vote pass, it could have significant effects on Cornell’s undergraduate student move-in, which is set to take place next week.

Representatives from Cornell Media Relations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.