‘When We Fight, We Win’: Cornell’s UAW Chapter Rallies Following Successful Strike Authorization Vote

Hundreds of people — including members and supporters of United Auto Workers Local 2300 — which represents approximately 1,200 custodians, cooks, food service workers and mechanics and other employees at Cornell — rallied in front of Bailey Hall, Day Hall and North Campus near the Court-Kay-Bauer quad on Friday following the successful strike authorization vote held on Thursday.

According to the UAW, 94 percent of voters from Local 2300 voted to authorize a potential strike. As the bargaining team continues to negotiate with the University to agree to a new contract for workers, rally-goers highlighted their determination to reach an agreement by their Aug. 18th deadline. The University’s not meeting their demands by the deadline could result in the strike starting as soon as Aug. 19, the first day of Cornell’s new student move-in.

From Aug. 19 through Aug. 25, approximately 8,400 students will be moving on-campus and could be directly affected by a potential strike, should an agreement not be made with the UAW.

Among the many demands from the UAW include ensuring a safe workplace, no cost employee parking and increases in the cost of living.

On Friday, Christine Lovely, vice president and chief human resources officer of Cornell, sent a statement to the Cornell community outlining the University’s recent negotiations with UAW and how it has had a “productive labor-management relationship” with UAW for over 40 years.

Lovely identified many issues that have been negotiated, such as health and personal leave for workers. The statement also included the terms of the latest rejected offer that was made to the UAW, which included 6 percent wage increases in the first year and wage increases for more senior employees.

“When we fight, we win,” Local 2300 workers and supporters chanted at the Aug. 16 rally. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Among the many speakers at the Friday rally were UAW Local 2300 President Christine Johnson, UAW organizer Jorge Rodriguez and Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo grad.

Speaking to the audience, Johnson explained that the bargaining team has continued to work with the University in good faith to try to reach an agreement that sustains members’ needs. Johnson also explained that she sees the successful vote Thursday as a showcase of the impact of their negotiation efforts.

“With a 94 percent ‘yes’ vote yesterday and a 95 percent member turnout, we sent the University a clear and concise message — when we fight, we win,” Johnson said.

LeVon Brewer, who served as the president of UAW Local 2300 from 2019 to 2023, explained how without the help of Cornell workers, students would not have access to important services.

“Cornell has to understand that all of you are part of Cornell — you are Cornell,” Brewer said. “Without you, there would be no services for this campus. No food, no cleaning of dorms and all of the different services that you put forth.”

Mayor Cantelmo also expressed his support for the rally by explaining that the City of Ithaca was behind Cornell workers and encouraged them to continue their efforts as they are “almost at the finish line.”

Cantelmo further explained why he believes workers should be paid more, reflecting his own goals as mayor and hope that workers can be able to afford to live in Ithaca.

“We’re building a city where everyone, any background, any vocation, can live here, can make their life here. But to do that, we have to be paid well, so keep up the fight,” Cantelmo said.

Rodriguez, speaking to the crowd, highlighted that UAW members are not simply asking Cornell for a new contract but are demanding one for workers to receive increased benefits from the University.

“The message is clear,” Rodriguez said. “The UAW is here to stand for workers all over the country — it’s us against the few of them.”

Rodriguez further energized the crowd by leading several chants which included “Who are we? UAW,” and “When we fight, we win.”

Jules Ginenthal, who works at the Cornell Botanic Gardens and serves as a union representative for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and the Athletics Department, led the crowd in singing an altered version of the “Alma Mater,” which directly criticized the University.

The rally then started its march across campus, leaving its original Bailey Hall location and stopping at both Day Hall as well as North Campus where the event concluded.

Protesters marched in the middle of the road, chanting phrases such as “Who are we? UAW,” “What do we want? A fair contract. When do we want it? Now” and “What do we do if we don’t get it? Shut it down.”

UAW demonstrators raised their fists in the air as they demanded higher wages and other benefits. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

When protesters finally reached Day Hall, Rodriguez questioned why Cornell, which has an endowment of $10 billion, is unable to pay workers a livable wage, while administrators continue to “make millions.” Demonstrators also chanted “tick tock Cornell,” suggesting that time is running out to negotiate.

In an interview with The Sun, Johnson stated that the University does not care what a living wage is or if workers have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet and that Cornell should consider the impact that workers have on students and pay them accordingly.

Johnson said that a potential strike could be used to ensure that the University knows that it needs to invest more in its workers who do so much for students.

“We’re leveraging the academic calendar to show Cornell that you need to pay us what we’re worth. We want the students to have a good experience” Johnson said.

Without an agreement in place, UAW Local 2300 workers may strike beginning Monday, Aug. 19, which coincides with new student move-in (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Lovely wrote that the University has developed contingency plans to ensure that essential services are still provided to students, and the administration will respect the decision of employees to strike if they choose to do so.

Lovely asserted that she hopes that the UAW and the University can continue to work together to ensure an agreement can be reached.

“The university continues to bargain in good faith,” Lovely wrote. “We remain hopeful we will find common ground on the remaining open issues and reach a tentative agreement acceptable to the employees represented by the UAW.”

Ming DeMers contributed reporting.