BREAKING: Cornell Workers to Strike After Failed Negotiations with the University

After a long summer of negotiation, bargaining and rallies around the Ithaca community, Cornell workers under UAW Local 2300 — representing around 1,200 cooks, food service workers, mechanics, custodians and other University employees — announced their intention to strike on Monday, Aug. 19. According to the UAW, over 1,000 workers are now on strike.

The strike announcement — made minutes after the UAW failed to reach a contract agreement by their 10 p.m Sunday deadline — comes ahead of move-in week, set to take place from Aug. 19 through Aug 25. Approximately 8,400 students will be moving on-campus and could be immediately impacted by the announced strike.

The UAW, in a statement on X formerly Twitter, wrote that Cornell “failed to present a fair package and has not bargained in good faith.”

On Aug 16. Christine Lovely, vice president and chief human resources officer of Cornell, sent out a statement that explained that the University has plans in place to prepare for a strike from workers.

“If the UAW calls a strike, the university has contingency plans in place to maintain essential services,” Lovely said. “Any shifts in operations, such as reduced dining hours or offerings, will be communicated on a rolling basis as these impacts may vary day to day.”

The announcement of the strike follows a week of protest and mobilization from Cornell workers, who officially voted to authorize a potential strike on Aug. 15. According to the UAW, 94 percent of workers from Local 2300 voted in approval of authorization.

Hundreds of workers and supporters of the UAW gathered in front of Bailey Hall on Aug. 16 following the successful vote. Demonstrators listened to speakers including UAW Local 2300 President Christine Johnson, UAW organizer Jorge Rodriguez and Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo grad before marching toward Day Hall and the Court-Kay-Bauer quad on North Campus.

During the Friday rally, Johnson told The Sun that a potential strike would be used to send a clear message to the University to invest more in its workers.

“We’re leveraging the academic calendar to show Cornell that you need to pay us what we’re worth,” Johnson said. “We want the students to have a good experience.”