At Democratic National Convention, UAW President Shawn Fain Backs Historic Cornell Strike

After a long day of picketing, mobilization and action from University workers during move-in, Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday and applauded the ongoing strike at Cornell.

“The American working class is in a fight for our lives, and if you don’t believe me, just last night, blue collar workers — UAW members — at Cornell University had to walk out on strike for a better life because they’re fighting corporate greed,” Fain said. “Our only hope is to attack corporate greed head on.”

Fain’s high-profile rebuke of Cornell’s administration came before an audience of top Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

A strike began on Sunday night for over 1,000 Cornell food service workers, mechanics, custodians and other University employees.

The picketing comes after the University and UAW Local 2300 — the union representing around 1,200 Cornell employees — failed to reach an agreement to avert the move-in week strike by the union’s Sunday night deadline.

UAW Local 2300’s demands include improvements in workplace safety, wage increases consistent with increases in the cost of living and free parking.