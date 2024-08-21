Barron Trump to Attend College in New York State

This story will be updated.

Barron Trump, the youngest child of the former president, is set to attend college in New York State this fall.

Donald Trump said in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday that an announcement of Barron’s college decision will come out shortly.

Former president Trump also said that his son would attend a “very good” college in New York State and that Barron was interested in politics. According to the most recent rankings from US News and World Report, Cornell tied with Columbia as the best college in the state and ranks in the top 25 universities nationally in subjects relating to politics.

Barron Trump, at time of publication, does not appear in the student directories of Cornell, Columbia and New York University. Registered first-year students at Cornell are typically listed.

When asked if his son would attend NYU this fall, the former president smiled and said he would not confirm which college his son had chosen until an official announcement was issued, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Former president Trump himself attended an Ivy League university, having graduated from The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance in 1968. He also attended Fordham University, in New York City, as an undergraduate before transferring.