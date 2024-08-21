LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Bangs Ambulance Workers United in Solidarity with Striking Cornell Workers

Re: “‘I’m Not Crossing a Picket Line’: Cornell Workers Begin Historic Strike” (news, Aug. 19)

To the Editor:

Bangs Ambulance Workers United stands in Solidarity with our Sisters and Brothers of UAW 2300. We support their decision to strike and we salute their courage to stand up for themselves.

The wages and benefits of working people in Ithaca must match the cost of living here. Ithaca has traditionally considered itself to be a progressive pro-labor city. However the reality is often the opposite. Increasingly, we find our work is outsourced, our contracts are ignored and our voices are not heard. We’ve seen this happen not only in the private sector, but for municipal workers as well. This is not a sustainable direction for our community.

Cornell University has demonstrated the capacity to do the right thing in the past — we believe it can and should do so again — especially when it involves the needs of its own workers. By coming to terms at the bargaining table, Cornell can redeem itself as the largest employer in our area. This is the change in direction we all need, not just for Cornell, but for our entire community.

We encourage everyone to join us in supporting UAW 2300. Stand up for your union, stand up for your workers and stand up with your people!

Respectfully,

—

Matt Sullivan, president

John Schwartz, vice president,

Bangs Ambulance Workers United

