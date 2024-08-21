LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Letter From Cornell to UAW on the Mediation

Editor’s Note: A version of this letter was sent to local and regional UAW leadership on Aug. 21.

Dear Christine:

I am writing to again request the UAW consider using a mediator, or other conflict resolution process, to assist us in reaching a mutual resolution of this negotiation.

Throughout this process, I have asked the UAW to consider having a mediator to assist the parties. As part of their standard protocol, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service appointed a mediator to our negotiation in Feb. 2024, shortly after the UAW’s demand to bargain was filed. I understand that the FMCS Commissioner has reached out to the UAW multiple times over the past few months to offer services that may help us reach a mutual agreement, with little or no response from the UAW. I have also made this request at the bargaining table since June, specifically on June 28 (when the UAW presented its first wage proposal), July 11, July 24, Aug. 1, Aug. 9 and during our intensive negotiations over the past two weeks. I have also suggested that if the UAW preferred to use a mediator of its own choosing, the University would be agreeable.

As you know, a mediator has no authority to impose terms on either the UAW or the University — instead, the mediator may help us find better solutions to our differences that would allow us to move forward in a productive and mutually agreeable way. Given the status of the negotiation, I think it would serve both the University and the UAW to avail ourselves of every obtainable resource.

As shared on Sunday evening, the University is committed to participating in continued negotiations to resolve this contract. Mediation would be the most effective next step given how far apart the parties are with respect to the remaining items left in this negotiation.

It’s important to highlight the historic nature of the tentative agreements reached by the parties to date. This is truly a record contract for the UAW at Cornell. The parties have reached agreement on 41 subjects, including a Cost-of-Living Adjustment, a key UAW priority. In addition, UAW represented employees would have increased flexibility in the use of the health and personal time, floating holidays, greater vacation benefits for employees with less than five years of service and greater access to University-provided clothing and shoe allowances. The parties have also agreed to compensate peer to peer training and solidify our collaborative approach to health and safety.

We therefore need to focus our energy on the considerable difference between the parties’ wage proposals. This gap exists despite the unprecedented value of the University’s proposal and its wide reach. With the hire rate reduced to one year, 519 employees of the 1300-person unit will receive an increase of 10.3 percent. With the creation of the ten-year step, 248 employees will receive a 9.2 percent increase. With the creation of a 25-year step, 49 employees will receive a 24 percent increase. More than 800 employees will receive these substantial increases on ratification. The proposed changes to these years of service rate will benefit employees in the years to come. These numbers show the University’s commitment to its employees represented by the UAW.

We again request your consideration of mediation. This would prove both parties’ commitment to the goal of reaching a resolution. We want to reach a fair and reasonable contract that meets the needs of your members and our employees. I look forward to hearing from you. Thank you.

— Laurie M. Johnston, Sr. Director, Staff and Labor Relations, Division of Human Resources, Cornell University

