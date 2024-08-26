SOLAR FLARE | Back to School

You didn’t think we’d go back to school without preparing a back to school playlist, did you? Here are nine songs that aim to encapsulate the range of emotions returning to school stirs up in many of us.
- Briston Maroney: Sunburn Fades
From some of the on-point lyrics (“And summer won’t end if we don’t let it / But I need you here to kill this fear / That when the sunburn fades we’ll all forget this”) to the title to the theme of change, this song perfectly captures the thrust of this playlist.
- Semisonic: Closing Time
This song was mainly chosen as an embodiment of the close of summer and because of the apropos line “Closing time, every new beginning / Comes from some other beginning’s end.” It’s also a classic wrap-up song for those O-Week frat parties.
- John Sebastian: Welcome Back
…do I really need to explain this one?
- Valley: I Haven’t Seen You In Forever
Although this song’s true meaning isn’t quite in line with the theme of this playlist, I couldn’t resist including a great Valley song whose title evokes seeing friends after a long summer break.
- Cage The Elephant: Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked
In other words, the grind never stops. Back to work, folks!
- Elton John: Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
This song relates in two potential ways: one, it could represent not wanting summer to
come to an end; or two, it could represent that feeling you get when you’re studying and are watching the final shreds of daylight disappear as you work. Uplifting!
- Noah Kahan: Homesick
It’s natural to feel homesick while at school sometimes, especially when you’re first adjusting. This song is included for that, and because everyone loves a good Noah Kahan track.
- Earth, Wind & Fire: September
You just can’t ring in the fall semester without giving “September” a listen.
- Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour
Because we’ve all missed those iconic Cornell sunsets.
Sydney Levinton is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].
