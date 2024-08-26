Serin Koh / Sun Contributor

16 mins ago
Arts & Culture

SOLAR FLARE | Back to School

You didn’t think we’d go back to school without preparing a back to school playlist, did you? Here are nine songs that aim to encapsulate the range of emotions returning to school stirs up in many of us.

  1. Briston Maroney: Sunburn Fades

From some of the on-point lyrics (“And summer won’t end if we don’t let it / But I need you here to kill this fear / That when the sunburn fades we’ll all forget this”) to the title to the theme of change, this song perfectly captures the thrust of this playlist.

  1. Semisonic: Closing Time

This song was mainly chosen as an embodiment of the close of summer and because of the apropos line “Closing time, every new beginning / Comes from some other beginning’s end.” It’s also a classic wrap-up song for those O-Week frat parties.

  1. John Sebastian: Welcome Back

…do I really need to explain this one?

  1. Valley: I Haven’t Seen You In Forever

Although this song’s true meaning isn’t quite in line with the theme of this playlist, I couldn’t resist including a great Valley song whose title evokes seeing friends after a long summer break.

  1. Cage The Elephant: Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked

In other words, the grind never stops. Back to work, folks!

  1. Elton John: Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

This song relates in two potential ways: one, it could represent not wanting summer to 

come to an end; or two, it could represent that feeling you get when you’re studying and are watching the final shreds of daylight disappear as you work. Uplifting!

  1. Noah Kahan: Homesick

It’s natural to feel homesick while at school sometimes, especially when you’re first adjusting. This song is included for that, and because everyone loves a good Noah Kahan track.

  1. Earth, Wind & Fire: September

You just can’t ring in the fall semester without giving “September” a listen.

  1. Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour

Because we’ve all missed those iconic Cornell sunsets.

Sydney Levinton is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.