SOLAR FLARE | Back to School

You didn’t think we’d go back to school without preparing a back to school playlist, did you? Here are nine songs that aim to encapsulate the range of emotions returning to school stirs up in many of us.

Briston Maroney: Sunburn Fades

From some of the on-point lyrics (“And summer won’t end if we don’t let it / But I need you here to kill this fear / That when the sunburn fades we’ll all forget this”) to the title to the theme of change, this song perfectly captures the thrust of this playlist.

This song was mainly chosen as an embodiment of the close of summer and because of the apropos line “Closing time, every new beginning / Comes from some other beginning’s end.” It’s also a classic wrap-up song for those O-Week frat parties.

John Sebastian: Welcome Back

…do I really need to explain this one?

Although this song’s true meaning isn’t quite in line with the theme of this playlist, I couldn’t resist including a great Valley song whose title evokes seeing friends after a long summer break.

Cage The Elephant: Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked

In other words, the grind never stops. Back to work, folks!

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This song relates in two potential ways: one, it could represent not wanting summer to

come to an end; or two, it could represent that feeling you get when you’re studying and are watching the final shreds of daylight disappear as you work. Uplifting!

Noah Kahan: Homesick

It’s natural to feel homesick while at school sometimes, especially when you’re first adjusting. This song is included for that, and because everyone loves a good Noah Kahan track.

Newsletter Signup

Earth, Wind & Fire: September

You just can’t ring in the fall semester without giving “September” a listen.

Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour

Because we’ve all missed those iconic Cornell sunsets.

Sydney Levinton is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.