MULTIMEDIA | CML Holds First Rally of Academic Year, Police Demand Protesters Show Their IDs

MULTIMEDIA/NEWS | Protesters from The Coalition for Mutual Liberation marched from Ho Plaza into Klarman Hall on Monday afternoon, chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.”

While Monday’s protest was centered around Palestine, it also touched on the ongoing labor dispute between United Auto Workers Local 2300 — the union representing University food service, custodial, maintenance and other workers — and the University.

Filmed by Julia Senzon, Ming DeMers

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Julia Senzon, Marian Caballo