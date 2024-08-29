SEX ON THURSDAY | Flirting with Openness and Non-Traditional Relationships

Naughty boys, girls, and nonconforming sluts, welcome back!

While summer is always a fun time to be slightly more carefree and not worry about thin walls and noisy roommates interrupting your “we are going to watch a movie” time, it’s time we stop hitting that and start hitting some books for a change.

My summer was pretty fun, kind of overflowing with it to be precise. But among everything that transpired — trust me a lot did — I found myself enjoying some steamy play dates with none other than a couple.

Now, I am no stranger to the threesome. But you see, I wasn’t ever more than “the third.” far, I had to agreed to threesomes, which were very far and few between, under the understanding that it was usually a one time thing for the other two guys (usually a couple) and after getting a couple of reward loads I’d go on my merry way and probably not see them again.

This time, I met R&B, whose real names rhyme with another music genre but I am not about to kiss and tell, a couple that rocked — among other crevices — my world. I actually had chatted with B, on Sniffies, a couple months before summer.

He was visiting R in my city, where they spend half of their time together. I thought they were both extremely hot, but sadly the timing didn’t work out. I still kept them in mind throughout my summer, and on a scorching hot May afternoon we finally got to meet. And it was just great, they were amazing at all they did, they knew just where to lick and how to pound.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Ever since, we have spent some time together: whenever R is in town visiting or when B needed some middle of the week riding. Let’s just say I became kind of their boy toy. The thing is R&B are open, so I am not exclusive with them and they are most definitely not exclusive to me.

Finding myself entangled like this has awoken new feelings in me. I mean, how do you not develop a connection with the people at whose place you are sleeping over and who are giving you 11 loads and your first DP — I need to test that one out a couple more times before writing about it.

The truth is that I do feel I have some connection with them, but I know it’s not romantic. At first I thought I could not manage to leave this connection uncategorized, or worse, I’d end up falling for both of them and ruin whatever this arrangement was. But I’ve settled and learned a few things about openness this summer.

Newsletter Signup

We are all friends. We hangout and chat while we are not going at it like rabbits; we’re all interested in what each other does. They are genuinely charismatic cool guys I enjoy talking to. We watch movies together, sometimes travel shows. I hear about their time together and find myself smiling for them, they both seem happy and content with each other. And they have also taught me what effort can look like in a relationship, other than “staying loyal” or abstinence from hooking up with other people.

They have some of the most complicated schedules I’ve seen, yet they make time to see each other and as much time as possible. I’ve learned the small ways in which they complement each other, and I see how they deal with conflict.

I’ve also learned that sharing is caring, especially if it’s referring to me. A good ménage à trois really opens up all sorts of possibilities, positions and pleasure like I’ve never experienced before. And I want more, and so do they. So who knows, I might find myself going at it with them here in Ithaca if they make good on their promise to visit.

And while I enjoy their friendship — and its benefits — I also have considered whether or not I could handle an open relationship like theirs. For now that answer is a “no,” but who knows, maybe I can open up to it.

Have a story to share? The Cornell Daily Sun is interested in publishing a broad and diverse set of content from the Cornell and greater Ithaca community. We want to hear what you have to say about this topic or any of our pieces. Here are some guidelines on how to submit. And here’s our email: [email protected].