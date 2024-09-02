BREAKING: UAW, Cornell Reach Agreement With 21 to 25.4 Percent Raises

This article will be updated.

“The tentative agreement has been ratified, and the strike is officially over,” the UAW Local 2300 website read as of Monday evening.

The United Auto Workers Local 2300 and Cornell have ratified an agreement, endorsed by 77 percent of UAW Local 2300 voters.

Lonnie Everett, a UAW international servicing representative for Region 9, announced the result in a statement posted on the UAW Local 2300 website

“This is a monumental victory, proving that when we come together, we are unstoppable,” Everett wrote.

The statement calls for UAW workers to return to their regular shifts starting as early as 10 p.m. Monday.

Terms of the agreement include a 21 to 25.4 percent wage increase with a cost-of-living adjustment, among other benefits, according to the UAW Local 2300 statement. Altogether, the agreement represents a $43 million contract over the next 4 years.

The agreement follows four months of bargaining and two weeks of strikes, during which Cornell reduced its dining options and recruited former workers to fill the temporarily empty positions.