Despite Allegations of Harassment, Student Assembly Member Has No Plans to Step Down

More than four months after allegations of harassment came to light during his unsuccessful bid for Student Assembly president, Getulio González-Mulattieri ’25 sits on the S.A. as an undesignated representative and has faced no punishment or formal charges.

González-Mulattieri ​​told The Sun that he has no plans to step down.

“Yes, I’m staying,” he said after the first Student Assembly meeting of the semester, on Aug. 29, declining to comment further on the matter. Though González-Mulattieri lost the S.A. presidential election in the spring to S.A. President Zora deRham, he earned his current seat on the Assembly because presidential runners-up are appointed as undesignated representatives.

The Sun reported last April that a group of first-year women were allegedly harassed by González-Mulattieri, then 35, with repeated, unwanted advances and suggestive comments. One of the first-years was 17 when she was targeted by González-Mulattieri, she said.

She told her residential advisor on April 11 that she had been harassed by González-Mulattieri. The R.A. went on to file a Title IX complaint against González-Mulattieri, though the result of that referral is unclear. Several of González-Mulattieri’s influential backers, including former S.A. Executive Vice President Claire Ting and Cornell’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America, rescinded their support on Instagram after The Sun published its investigation.

According to Assembly rules, there are at least two ways a sitting member can be removed or disciplined. Removal can be proposed during an S.A. meeting by any Assembly member, and if there is a two-thirds majority vote for removal, then the member in question is ousted.

Alternatively, a complaint can be filed with the S.A.’s Office of Ethics by an Assembly member. If the ethics committee deems the individual to be in violation of its policies, it can make a recommendation of discipline to the Assembly to be voted upon.

At time of publication, no official complaint or motion has been filed against González-Mulattieri. When asked about González-Mulattieri’s future on the Assembly, deRahm directed The Sun to the S.A.’s Office of Ethics and declined to comment further.

Sophia Arnold ’26, director of the Office of Ethics for the S.A., told The Sun that the ethics committee discussed González-Mulattieri’s status on the Assembly at their first meeting of the semester last Sunday, and will continue to monitor the situation.

“Ethics will continue to meet to decide how to handle the matter,” said Arnold, who also writes a column for The Sun about accountability in student politics.